Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu vs Han Yue preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Match details
Fixture: (3) PV Sindhu vs Han Yue
Tournament: Singapore Open 2022
Date: July 15, 2022
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Singapore
Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500
Match timing: 1 pm local time, 10.30 am IST
Prize money: $370,000
TV Channel: Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD
Live streaming: BWF TV
PV Sindhu vs Han Yue preview
Third seed PV Sindhu will take on World No. 19 Han Yue on Friday in her quest for a spot in the semi-finals of the 2022 Singapore Open.
After a breezy start to her campaign, the two-time Olympic medalist didn't have an easy time on the court against World No. 59 Thuy Linh Nguyen in the second round on Thursday.
She dropped a tight first game before rebounding for a 19-21, 21-19, 21-18 win that took an hour and six minutes to complete.
Up next for the former world champion is 22-year-old Han Yue of China. Yue, a former junior Asian champion, has made the quarterfinals or better in just three out of the 11 events she has played so far this season.
She hasn't yet been challenged at the Singapore Open this week. With two straight-game wins over Putri Kusuma Wardani and Ashmita Chaliha, the Chinese youngster has made it to the last eight.
PV Sindhu vs Han Yue head-to-head
Sindhu has a flawless 2-0 lead over Yue in their head-to-head. Their first meeting was at the 2017 China Open, with the Indian winning 21-15, 21-13. They next crossed swords at the 2019 Japan Open, where Sindhu ran away to a 21-9, 21-17 win.
PV Sindhu vs Han Yue prediction
Having been stretched to the limit by her Vietnamese opponent in the second round, PV Sindhu will be eager to make amends in the quarterfinals.
The Singapore Open presents the final opportunity for Indian shuttlers to get some wins under their belt before heading to the Commonwealth Games.
With her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying having withdrawn from the event, Sindhu's chances of bagging the title have received a shot in the arm.
Sindhu wouldn't want to squander this opportunity to win her third title of the season and should be raring to go against an opponent she has never lost to before.
Pick: Sindhu to win in straight games.