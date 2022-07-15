Singapore Open 2022: Saina Nehwal vs Aya Ohori preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Match details

Fixture: Saina Nehwal vs Aya Ohori

Tournament: Singapore Open 2022

Date: July 15, 2022

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Singapore

Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500

Match timing: Approx. 2.30 pm local time, 12 noon IST

Prize money: $370,000

TV Channel: Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD

Live streaming: BWF TV

Saina Nehwal vs Aya Ohori preview

Former champion Saina Nehwal faces World No. 30 Aya Ohori in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Singapore Open on Friday.

The 32-year-old Nehwal rolled back the years with her upset of World No. 9 He Bing Jiao in the second round on Thursday.

Her fighting 21-19, 11-21, 21-17 win over the fifth-seeded Chinese secured her a quarterfinal berth at a Super 500 event for the first time in over two and a half years.

Vinayakk @vinayakkm #SingaporeOpen2022



The winning moment for Saina Nehwal. It's a long camera shot but you could almost sense the emotions there at the very end. A win against a top 10 player, it's been a while. Good to see!



BWF TV YouTube The winning moment for Saina Nehwal. It's a long camera shot but you could almost sense the emotions there at the very end. A win against a top 10 player, it's been a while. Good to see!BWF TV YouTube #SingaporeOpen2022The winning moment for Saina Nehwal. It's a long camera shot but you could almost sense the emotions there at the very end. A win against a top 10 player, it's been a while. Good to see! 👏🏽🎥BWF TV YouTube https://t.co/9NoCicsFnm

Frequent injuries and loss of consistency have robbed the London Olympic bronze medalist of a chance to make deep runs in tournaments over the past few years.

The Indian legend couldn't even appear for the trials of the Commonwealth Games, where she is the defending women's singles champion.

Nehwal's victory over He Bing Jiao was thus needed to reassure herself as well as her fans that she is still very much in the game.

Buoyed by the big win, the former World No. 1 will hope to turn the tables on her next opponent, Aya Ohori. The 25-year-old former junior Asian champion hasn't had a season to remember so far.

With two wins at the Singapore Open this week, the Japanese has made it to the last eight for the first time in six tournaments this season. Following a tight 20-22, 21-18, 21-4 win over Sung Shuo Yun in the opening round, she thrashed Thet Htar Thuzar 21-10, 21-12 on Thursday.

Having beaten Nehwal in the past, Ohori will be keen to continue her mastery over the Indian.

Saina Nehwal vs Aya Ohori head-to-head

Ohori has a 1-0 lead over Nehwal in their head-to-head, having secured a 21-16, 21-14 win over the Indian in their only meeting so far at the 2021 Denmark Open.

Saina Nehwal vs Aya Ohori prediction

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Saina Nehwal vs Aya Ohari

HS Prannoy vs Kodai Naraoka

PV Sindhu vs Han Yue

Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun vs M Ahsan/H Setiawan



All shuttlers take centre court tomorrow. All the best!



#IndianSports India's Quarter Finals Round Up at the Singapore Open!Saina Nehwal vs Aya OhariHS Prannoy vs Kodai NaraokaPV Sindhu vs Han YueDhruv Kapila/MR Arjun vs M Ahsan/H SetiawanAll shuttlers take centre court tomorrow. All the best! India's Quarter Finals Round Up at the Singapore Open! ✅🇮🇳 Saina Nehwal vs Aya Ohari 🇯🇵🇮🇳 HS Prannoy vs Kodai Naraoka 🇯🇵🇮🇳 PV Sindhu vs Han Yue 🇨🇳🇮🇳 Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun vs M Ahsan/H Setiawan 🇮🇩All shuttlers take centre court tomorrow. All the best! #IndianSports https://t.co/xH9hffrfXn

The challenge for Nehwal will now be to get back to business after the emotional high of her huge win over Bing Jiao. She looks fitter and hungrier this week and will be eager to make the most of the opportunities coming her way.

Nehwal showed some tremendous aggression on the crucial points to put pressure on the Chinese and needs to come up with such an approach again.

The 32-year-old definitely got a big boost in confidence with her first top-10 win in two years and will be keen to settle scores with Ohori, who hasn't been at her best all season.

Pick: Saina Nehwal to win in three games.