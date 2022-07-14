Singapore Open 2022: Saina Nehwal vs He Bing Jiao preview, head-to-head, prediction & live streaming details

Match Details

Fixture: Saina Nehwal vs (5) He Bing Jiao

Tournament: Singapore Open 2022.

Date: July 14, 2022.

Round: Second Round (Round of 16).

Venue: Singapore.

Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500.

Match timing: Approx 1 pm local time, 10.30 am IST.

Prize money: $370,000.

Live streaming: BWF TV.

Saina Nehwal vs He Bing Jiao preview

The 2010 champion Saina Nehwal faces fifth seed He Bing Jiao in the second round of the 2022 Singapore Open on Thursday.

Frequent injuries and loss of consistency have prevented the former top-ranked Indian from having a solid run in tournaments in the last few years. This year, she hasn't crossed the Round of 16 in eight tournaments before arriving in Singapore this week. In fact, the London Olympic bronze medalist came to Singapore on the back of a disappointing four-match losing streak.

However, on Wednesday, the accomplished shuttler showcased her fighting spirit in a 21-18, 21-14 win over her younger compatriot Malvika Bansod in the first round. Having lost to the same opponent at the India Open earlier this year, it was definitely an encouraging performance from the Indian legend.

The path for Nehwal now gets steeper, though, as World No. 9 He Bing Jiao awaits next. The left-hander has firmly established herself in the top tier of women's badminton. She has a couple of medals from the World and the Asian Championships to her name.

This year, she has bagged titles at the German Open and Korea Masters. However, the 25-year-old hasn't been at her best in her last few tournaments, losing in the first round of the Malaysia Open and Malaysia Masters.

Nevertheless, Bing Jiao made a thunderous start to her Singapore Open campaign on Wednesday with a 21-9, 23-21 win over Phittayaporn Chaiwan.

Sports Desk @Shuvo10976159 ) is huge favorite to win against Saina NEHWAL !!!! If Saina NEHWAL gives her best, anything can happen !!!

Saina Nehwal vs He Bing Jiao head-to-head

Nehwal leads Bing Jiao 1-0 in their head-to-head, having beaten the Chinese 18-21, 21-12, 21-18 at the 2019 Indonesia Masters.

Saina Nehwal vs He Bing Jiao prediction

He Bing Jiao in action at the Tokyo Olympics (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

There's no doubt He Bing Jiao will present the Indian a stern test. She comes into this match in better form this season and with more confidence. Saina Nehwal's speed, endurance and reflexes will be severely tested by the Chinese shuttler.

However, Jiao does tend to make errors under pressure. so Nehwal will look to capitalise on it. The Indian can definitely stretch Jiao but to upset her and progress into the quarterfinals, anything short of her flawless best may not suffice.

Pick: He Bing Jiao to win in two tight games.

