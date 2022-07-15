Singapore Open 2022 semi-finals: PV Sindhu vs Saena Kawakami preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

India's top-ranked badminton player PV Sindhu advanced to the semi-finals of the ongoing Singapore Open 2022 when she beat China's Han Yue 17-21, 21-11, 21-19 in a grueling quarter-final clash on Friday (July 15).

PV Sindhu, who is seeded third, will lock horns with Japan's Saena Kawakami for a place in the final.

Match details

Fixture: (3) PV Sindhu vs Saena Kawakami

Tournament: Singapore Open 2022

Date: July 16, 2022

Round: Semi-finals

Venue: Singapore

Category: HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500

Match timing: 1 PM local time, 10.30 AM IST

Prize money: $370,000

TV Channel: Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD

Live streaming: BWF TV

PV Sindhu vs Saena Kawakami preview

The versatile Indian shuttler has made a good start to the Singapore Open. In the second round, Sindhu overcame stiff resistance from World No. 59 Thuy Linh Nguyen. She dropped the first game before winning 19-21, 21-19, 21-18 in a marathon match that went over an hour.

In the quarter-finals, Sindhu played another marathon match against China's Han Yue. The Indian badminton star lost the first game before getting back in her elements in the second to restore parity.

After forcing the decider, Sindhu made sure not to lose the lead from the start to edge the Chinese out by a slender margin.

Saena Kawakami, on the other hand, has had an easy campaign in the quarter-finals. She thrashed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 21-17, 21-19 to set up a semi-final clash with Sindhu.

After beating Wen Zhang in the first round of the ongoing Singapore Open, Saena Kawakami drew Tai Tzu Ying in the second round. However, with the World No. 1 withdrawing due to an injury, Saena Kawakami advanced to the quarter-finals.

The Japanese player heads into the semi-final clash after winning both her games with minimal fuss. However, on Saturday, the Japanse should be ready for a marathon match.

Given Sindhu's big-match temperament, the contest promises to be a humdinger.

PV Sindhu vs Saena Kawakami head-to-head and prediction

PV Sindhu boasts a 2-0 lead in the head-to-head against Saena Kawakami. The two met at the Indian Open in 2017 and at the China Open in 2018, with Sindhu emerging victorious in straight games.

Given the form the players are in, a keen tussle in on the cards. However, the scales are tilted in Sindhu's favor.

With her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying withdrawing from the event, Sindhu's chances of bagging the title have received a shot in the arm.

Sindhu wouldn't want to squander this opportunity to win her third title of the season and will be raring to go against an opponent she has never lost to before.

Prediction: Sindhu to storm into the finals

