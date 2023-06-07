Singapore Open 2023: Kidambi Srikanth vs Chia Hao Lee preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth remains one of two Indians still alive in the singles draw in what has been a disastrous campaign for the contingent at the ongoing Singapore Open 2023.

The Super 750 event has seen a mass exodus of Indian shuttlers, with PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, and HS Prannoy all bowing out in the first round. The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, too, fell by the wayside in the opening round.

In men's singles, Srikanth progressed to the second round with a 21-15, 21-19 win over World No. 29 Kantaphon Wangcharoen. He will now face the 42nd-ranked Chia Hao Lee, who knocked out World No. 11 Kenta Nishimoto 21-18, 21-18 in the first round.

Orleans Masters champion Priyanshu Rajawat was the second Indian to advance to Round 2 of the Singapore Open after having beaten World No. 15 Kanta Tsuneyama 21-12, 21-15.

Kidambi Srikanth vs Chia Hao Lee: Head-to-head and prediction

Srikanth and Chia Hao Lee have never squared off on the tour before, so their head-to-head currently remains tied at a 0-0 deadlock.

Chia Hao Lee, a 24-year-old Chinese Taipei player, won the Asian Junior Championships silver medal in 2016. On the BWF circuit, the World No. 42 has the Hungarian International title on his resume. He also made the finals of the Polish Open and Norwegian International last year.

He has reached a couple of quarterfinals this year at the German Open and the Swiss Open.

Just like his opponent, Srikanth, too, has made the last-eight stage twice this year. They were at the Malaysia Masters and Madrid Spain Masters.

Experience-wise, Srikanth is miles ahead of Chia Hao Lee, having won World Championships, Commonwealth Games medals and multiple BWF Superseries competitions.

This should be a great opportunity for the Indian to reach the quarterfinals of a tournament yet again and he wouldn't like to squander it.

Singapore Open 2023, Kidambi Srikanth vs Chia Hao Lee: Date and time

Kidambi Srikanth will square off against Chia Hao Lee in the men's singles second round at the Singapore Open 2023 on Thursday in the 10th match of the day on Court 3.

Date: June 8, 2023.

Time: Approx 5 pm local time; 2.30 pm IST.

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Singapore Open 2023, Kidambi Srikanth vs Chia Hao Lee: Where to watch & live streaming details

The match will be broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. It will also be shown live on the Jio Cinema app.

Live streaming will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV as well.

Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.

Poll : 0 votes