Singapore Open 2023: Preview, schedule, where to watch & live streaming details in India

A star-studded Indian contingent, led by PV Sindhu, will take part in the Singapore Open, scheduled to be held from June 6 to 11. The prestigious Singapore Open is the second Super 750 tournament on the BWF World Tour calendar following the India Open that took place in January.

The Indian shuttlers have a tough draw, with dangers lurking at every hurdle. Sindhu comes into the tournament as the defending champion but has her work cut out. She will face top seed and World No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi in her opening match.

The two last met one year ago at the Thailand Open, where the Indian won in three tight games. Following a disappointing first-round exit from the Thailand Open this time, Sindhu will hope to draw inspiration from her last encounter with Yamaguchi as they face off for the 24th time.

Saina Nehwal went one step further last week in Bangkok before being ousted in the second round. This time she needs to be at her very best in the first round for she faces seventh seed and former world champion Ratchanok Intanon.

Rising star Aakarshi Kashyap, meanwhile, has drawn World No. 22 Supanida Katethong in the first round.

India will have four contestants in men's singles, spearheaded by World No. 8 HS Prannoy, who returns to action for the first time since his Malaysia Masters triumph in May. The Keralite will take on third seed Kodai Naraoka, a player he has lost to all three times they have met so far.

Lakshya Sen was India's brightest spot at last week's Thailand Open. Buoyed by his semi-final finish in Bangkok, the Commonwealth Games champion will hope to continue the momentum when he faces fifth seed, Chou Tien Chen.

Former Singapore Open runner-up Kidambi Srikanth, meanwhile, has World No. 29 Kantaphon Wangcharoen first up.

Orleans Masters winner Priyanshu Rajawat faces the challenge of the World No. 14 Kanta Tsuneyama in the first round.

Following an unexpected second-round exit from the Thailand Open, the World No. 4 men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will aim to bounce back at the Singapore Open. The fifth seeds begin their campaign against Japan's Akira Koga/Taichi Saito.

MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila, the second Indian pair in the men's doubles draw, will take on the French combine of Lucas Corvee/Ronan Labar.

In women's doubles, Commonwealth Games bronze medalists Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand have been pitted against the 28th-ranked Hong Kong duo of Yeung Nga Ting/Yeung Pui Lam.

There are no Indian contestants in the mixed doubles draw.

Singapore Open 2023: Schedule

First round: June 6-7, 2023

Second round: June 8, 2023

Quarter-finals: June 9, 2023

Semi-finals: June 10, 2023

Finals: June 11, 2023

Matches for the first few days are likely to start at 10 am local time / 7.30 am IST.

Singapore Open 2023: Telecast channel list in India

The Singapore Open 2023 will be broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels from Wednesday, June 7. Matches will also be shown live on the Jio Cinema app.

Live streaming will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV as well.

Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software throughout the tournament.

Full list of Indian contingent playing at Singapore Open 2023

Men's singles: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat

Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap

Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila

Women's doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand

