SPORTINDIA - Junior Badminton Open

SPORTINDIA.in
CONTRIBUTOR
News
27   //    30 Nov 2018, 09:07 IST

Event winners
Event winners

About the event:

SportIndia concluded their Junior Badminton Open for the month of November for Boys and Girls category under 9,11,13 & 15. It was scheduled from 24th - 25th of November at Sathish Sivalingam Indoor Multi Sports Complex inside Velammal Vidhyalaya Annexure, Mel Ayanambakkam.

Around 300 students participated with 70+ players enrolled in each category in which 60+ academies were involved. The tournament had a good reach and there were active and vibrant participants. The match was followed by a league format in order to provide match exposure to the kids and to exhibit the player's training practice.

Points System: 

Round Robin- 1 Set & 15 Points, Knockout- 1 set & 21 points, Final - Best of 3 Games(15 Points each Game)

Winners of the Boys Category:

  • Boys Under 9 - C HASWIN BALAJEE ( Crown Sports ) beat SHAHID IBRAHIM( Fireball )
  • Boys Under 11 - SANJAY ( Tejesh )beat SANTHOSH KUMAR ( 16 FEATHERS )
  • Boys Under 13 - SOODHARSAN D ( Splendor sports ) beat SUNDARESAN  ( Kubera )
  • Boys Under 15 - SURYAVEERA M ( Phoenix ) beat MUKUND DEV JS ( Kubera )

Winners of the Girls Category:

  • Girls Under 9 - LAKSHA D ( Arena ) beat MOHITHA ( S2K1)
  • Girls Under 11 -  LAKSHA D ( Arena ) beat HIBA ( 16 Feathers )
  • Girls Under 13 - SAHANA RAMANATHAN ( IIT ) beat RITHIKA DEVI ( Nehru Park )
  • Girls Under 15 -  SAHANA M beat VIVYA BALAJI

Followed by the semi-finalist and quarter-finalist of each category.

SportIndia is thankful and overwhelmed by the responses from all the players, parents, coaches, venue instructors for making the tournament successful. The event winners were awarded the same evening by reputed instructors. SportIndia is planning for many such tournaments in future. Good Luck and Happy sporting.


Event Winners
Event Winners

SPORTINDIA.in
CONTRIBUTOR
SportIndia is an online sports based platform which provides a connection and visibility to all stakeholders in the sporting ecosystem which include PLAYERS, SPORTS FACILITIES, EVENTS, and BRANDS. Website: http://www.sportindia.in
Contact Us Advertise with Us