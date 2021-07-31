Strengths and weaknesses of PV Sindhu’s bronze-medal match opponent He Bingjiao of China

China’s He Bingjiao has emerged as the surprise package in the Tokyo Olympics. The talented southpaw shocked third seed and one of the title favorites, Nozomi Okuhara, in the quarter-finals.

The 24-year-old Bingjiao’s brilliant run was halted by her fellow countrywoman Chen Yu Fei on Saturday, who won 21-16, 13-21, 21-12 in an exciting semi-final.

PV Sindhu will face Bingjiao in the women’s singles bronze medal match on Saturday evening. Both Sindhu and Bingjiao would like to forget their respective defeats in the semi-finals and aim for the bronze medal.

The World No. 9 Bingjiao has troubled Sindhu in the past and would definitely be a big threat for Sindhu in her bid to win back-to-back Olympic medals.

Bingjiao, who won a bronze medal at the 2018 World Championships, has a psychological advantage having a 9-6 advantage in the head-to-head record.

The Chinese shuttler won four matches on the trot before Sindhu snapped her losing streak with a straight-game victory at the 2019 BWF World Tour Finals.

Strengths of He Bingjiao

1. Advantage of being a left-hander

Sindhu has always struggled against the southpaws, be it Carolina Marin of Spain or Bingjiao. Sindhu has not played any left-handed shuttler in the competition so far. The Rio Olympic silver medallist will thus have to alter her plans against Bingjiao.

2. Livewire on the court

Bingjiao is a livewire on the court. She is always on the move and never short of any energy. When she is on the court there is never a dull moment. A positive attitude and impressive body language have made her a formidable force on the circuit.

3. Good track record against Sindhu

Bingjiao would certainly start as favorite because of her excellent track record against Sindhu. The Chinese player has beaten Sindhu nine times and knows how to stop Sindhu in her stride. Although Sindhu has also got the better of Bingjiao six times, she will have to create something magical against the Chinese on Saturday to lay claim to the bronze medal.

Weaknesses of He Bingjiao

1. Lack of recovery period might hurt

Bingjiao has played two three-game matches in the last couple of days including Saturday’s semis against her Chinese counterpart. Eighth seed Bingjiao upset third seed Okuhara 13-21, 21-13, 21-14 in the quarters.

On Saturday, too, she played a three-game encounter. It might hurt her against Sindhu for a play-off for third place on Sunday. A lack of recovery time might slow her down in the bronze medal match.

2. Ability to return powerful smashes

In the last couple of years, Sindhu has developed an attacking game which her opponents find really difficult to cope with. During the lockdown, Sindhu worked on her smashes and defense. Sindhu’s smashes might prove too hot to handle for the Chinese as she is vulnerable against hard hits.

3. Pressure to play Olympic medal match

There will be tremendous pressure on Bingjiao as she is playing an Olympic medal match for the first time in her career. That feeling will always be in the back of her mind. Whether it will inspire her to do her best or she will crack under pressure will be interesting to watch.

