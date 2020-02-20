Stronger defence PV Sindhu's priority to return to form

Daihatsu Yonex Japan Open - Day 3

What’s the story?

Badminton star PV Sindhu has not made much noise since her last feat - winning the World Championship in August last year. There has been a dip in her performance since, but she has vouched to work harder in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics. Her defence is what she says she needs to work on.

In case you didn’t know

The World No. 6 has taken part in 10 BWF events since August last year, reaching three quarterfinals, two semifinals and one final but has not won any medal.

Heart of the matter

The star shuttler emphasised on the importance of a stronger defence to be able to bounce back to form.

“I have had some downs. But it’s fine. I have been working on mistakes. I have been working on my defence. It’s not like I have been playing bad. It depends on the particular day and I have been making unforced errors. Those did not help because there were some close matches. I also have to be a little more patient. I made silly errors where I could have bagged points,” she told reporters.

What’s next?

Sindhu is India’s biggest medal prospect at the Tokyo Olympics and she will be eager to win a few tournaments and qualify for the quadrennial event.