Sudirman Cup 2019: Full Schedule released

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
58   //    18 May 2019, 11:26 IST

Sudirman Cup 2019 to be held in Nanning, China from 19th to 26th May
Sudirman Cup 2019 to be held in Nanning, China from 19th to 26th May

The Sudirman Cup is a mixed team badminton Championship held every two years. The 2019 edition of prestigious Sudirman Cup is going to be held in Nanning, China from 19th May to 26th May.

There are 12 elite teams that will take part in the tournament. Each group comprises of 3 teams, with the top two qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Korea is the defending Champions of the tournament as they defeated China in the 2017 edition. Every team would be looking to fight it out and bring glory to their nation.

Group 1-A comprise of Japan, Thailand and Russia. Japan and Thailand look the favorites to move into the knockout stage from this Group. Group 1-B comprise of Indonesia, Denmark and England.

Group 1-C looks the toughest one which comprise of Chinese Taipei, the defending Champions South Korea and Hong Kong. In Group 1-D, it includes China, Malaysia and India.

As far India are concerned, the squad comprises of the best players of the country, including PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, who have been in inconsistent form this year.

Here we look at the full Schedule of Sudirman Cup 2019

Group 1-A

1.      Japan versus Russia (20th May 2019)

2.      Thailand versus Russia (21st May 2019)

3.      Japan versus Thailand (22nd May 2019)

Group 1-B

1.      Indonesia versus England (19th May 2019)

2.      Denmark versus England (20th May 2019)

3.      Indonesia versus Denmark (22nd May 2019)

Group 1-C

1.      Chinese Taipei versus Hong Kong (19th May 2019)

2.      Korea versus Hong Kong (20th May 2019)

3.      Chinese Taipei versus Korea (22nd May 2019)

Group 1-D

1.      China versus Malaysia (19th May 2019)

2.      India versus Malaysia (21st May 2019)

3.      India versus China (22nd May 2019)




