Sudirman Cup 2023: Preview, India team, schedule and where to watch in India

A 23-member Indian badminton team has set off for the highly-anticipated Sudirman Cup 2023 to be held in Suzhou, China. The tournament will commence on Sunday, May 14 and will culminate on May 21.

The Sudirman Cup, also known as World Mixed Team Badminton Championship, is a tournament where top badminton teams compete in an intense battle for supremacy.

With a remarkable track record, India has emerged as a strong force in international badminton. Their victory in the Thomas Cup last year followed by their triumph in the Badminton Asia Championship earlier this year has solidified their position as one of the leading badminton powerhouses in the world.

Top Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu and the mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be leading the Indian team at the prestigious Sudirman Cup 2023.

The Indian men shuttlers created history last year by winning the prestigious Thomas Cup. They also won the bronze medal at the Asian Mixed Team championships earlier this year raising hopes of a good show in the upcoming tournament.

Indian team for Sudirman Cup 2023

Men’s singles: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth (Reserve: Lakshya Sen)

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Anupama Upadhyaya (Reserve: Aakarshi Kashyap)

Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila

Women’s doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto

Mixed doubles: Tanisha Crasto/Sai Pratheek

Groupings for Sudirman Cup 2023

The 2023 edition of the Sudirman Cup will be the 18th running edition of the tournament. For the second time, the four-group, 16-team format will be in use.

India are drawn with two heavyweights Malaysia and Chinese Taipei in Group C. The fourth team in India’s group is Australia.

Group A: China, Denmark, Singapore, Egypt

Group B: Indonesia, Thailand, Germany, Canada

Group C: Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, India, Australia

Group D: Japan, Korea, France, England

Sudirman Cup 2023 schedule

The Sudirman Cup 2023 will start on May 14 and there will be two sessions every day for group stage matches. The first session starts at 10 am (local time), while the second starts at 5 pm (local time).

The quarter-finals will be played on May 19 while the semi-finals and the finals are scheduled on May 20 and 21 respectively.

May 14

10am: Group C – TPE v IND, Group D – KOR v FRA, Group C - MAS v AUS

5pm: Group D – JPN v ENG, Group A – DEN v SGP, Group A – CHN v EGY

May 15

10am: Group B – INA v CAN, Group B – THA v GER, Group C – TPE v AUS

5pm: Group C – MAS v IND, Group D – JPN v FRA, Group D – KOR v ENG

May 16

10am: Group B – INA v GER, THA v CAN

5pm: Group A – CHN v SGP, DEN v EGY

May 17

10am: Group C – MAS v TPE, IND v AUS

5pm: Group D – JPN v KOR, FRA v ENG

May 18

10am: Group B – INA v THA, GER v CAN

5pm: Group A – CHN v DEN, SGP v EGY

Where to Watch Sudirman Cup 2023

The Sudirman Cup 2023 can be watched live on Badminton Asia's Youtube channel and Facebook page. The tournament will be also broadcast live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony LIV in India from the quarter-finals stage.

