Sudirman Open 2019: India vs China - Preview, Where to watch, Live stream details, TV schedule and more

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Feature
18   //    21 May 2019, 23:22 IST

PV Sindhu won her match easily in the Women's Singles category
The Indian team started its campaign in the 2019 edition of the Sudirman Open with a 2-3 loss against Malaysia in a neck to neck encounter. They will now play against the Chinese Team on 22nd May 2019 (Wednesday).

In their clash against Malaysia, eighth-ranked India started impressively as their Mixed Doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa won in their respective matches. PV also won her singles match in straight sets against Goh Jin Wei in a match that lasted for just 35 minutes.

The Men's Doubles pair along with the Women's Doubles pair had to suffer a loss which kept India on the backfoot. It was surprising to see that Sameer Verma played the Men's Singles match instead of India's best-ranked player Kidambi Srikanth and that decision backfired as Verma lost the match against Lee Zii Jia miserably by 13-21, 15-21.

India will now play their game against the runners-up of the last season, China which will not be an easy encounter at all as China is red hot favourites to win this championship. China clean swept their previous game again Malaysia as they won it easily by 5-0. India will now have to come back strong and produce a miraculous performance against their opponents to stay in the competition of qualifying for the next stage.

Here is all you need to know about the India-China clash of Sudirman Cup 2019:

Venue- Guangxi Sports Center Gymnasium, Nanning, China

Date- 22nd May 2019

Timings- 8:30 a.m. onwards (IST)

Where to watch the matches in India?

The India-China clash of then Sudirman Cup will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Live Streaming details of the tournament:

Live Stream for the matches of the Sudirman Cup 2019 is available on hotstar.com.

