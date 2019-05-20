Sudirman Open 2019: India vs Malaysia - Preview, Where to watch, Live stream details, TV schedule and more

PV Sindhu will be seen in action during the Sudirman Cup 2019

The schedule for the matches of the Sudirman Open has been announced that will take place in Nanning, China where India will begin their campaign with an encounter against Malaysia on May 21. Malaysia have already played their first match of this tournament that came against China where they miserably lost by a margin of 5-0.

The squad for the Indian team comprises of some of the best players in the country at the moment in the likes of Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Manu Attri, Sumeeth Reddy and Pranav Chopra in the Men's category while PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Ashwini Ponnappa, Sikki Reddy, Poorvisha S Ram and J Meghana in the Women's category.

India join the likes of China and Malaysia in Group 1-D where the first match has already been played on 19th May 2019 between China and Malaysia. India will begin their campaign on 21st May 2019 in the match against Malaysia while they play against China on 22nd May.

The squad of the team consists of big names but most of them have remained inconsistent in this year as Saina Nehwal remains the only Indian shuttler to win a title after the Indonesia Masters against Carolina Marin of Spain. It will be interesting to see the approach of the Indian players in this multi-nation tournament.

Here is all you need to know about the India-Malaysia clash of Sudirman Cup 2019:

Venue- Guangxi Sports Center Gymnasium, Nanning, China

Date- 21 May 2019

Timings- 8:30 a.m. onwards (IST)

Where to watch the matches in India?

The India-Malaysia clash of then Sudirman Cup will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Live Streaming details of the tournament:

Live Stream for the matches of the Sudirman Cup 2019 is available on hotstar.com.