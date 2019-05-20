Sudirman Open 2019: Preview, Where to watch, Live stream details, TV schedule and more

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 18 // 20 May 2019, 23:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A lot will depend on the performance of Sindhu and Nehwal

The schedule for the Sudirman Cup 2019 has been announced that will be played from 19th May to 26th May at the Nanning, China. This tournament takes place once in every two years and consists of nations all around the world that are organised into groups of three or four teams each.

A total of 377 participants from 31 nations will be participating in this tournament and they will be distributed into nine groups that will be in hierarchical order where 12 teams will be in the elite category. This includes teams like Japan, Thailand and Russia in Group 1-A; Indonesia, Denmark and England in Group 1-B; Group 1-C comprises of Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and South Korea while China, Malaysia and India are in Group 1-D.

The group of the Indian Team that is 1-D looks the most competitive as it contains top-seeded teams like China and Malaysia. On the other hand, Group 1-C consists of the defending champions South Korea who won in 2017 who will also start as the favourites in this edition along with China.

The other five groups are as follows: Netherlands, France, Vietnam and the United States of America (USA) will play the matches of Group 2-A while Canada, Germany, Singapore and Israel of Group 2-B. The Group 3-A will have teams like Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Nepal while Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Slovakia and Lithuania lies in the Group 3-B. The final Group 4 will comprise of Macau, Kazakhstan and Greenland.

Here is all you need to know about the Sudirman Cup 2019:

Tournament's Name- TOTAL BWF Sudirman Cup 2019

Venue- Guangxi Sports Center Gymnasium, Nanning, China

Dates- 19th May 2019 to 26th May 2019

Where to watch the matches in India?

The Sudirman Cup matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD from May 19.

Live Streaming details of the tournament:

Live Stream for the matches of the Sudirman Cup 2019 is available on hotstar.com.