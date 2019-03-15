Swiss Open 2019: Subhankar Dey, Sai Praneeth move into quarterfinals

Shubankar Dey stunned Jonatan Christie in Swiss Open 2019

It was a great day for Indian shuttlers in the Super 300 tournament played at Basel, Switzerland on Thursday.

Subhankar Dey stunned the much-more fancied Jonatan Christie in three grueling sets. Christie won the first set easily 21-12, but both players fought for each point in the 2nd game before Dey held his nerve to win it 22-20 and force the match into the decider.

It was a brilliant display by Dey in the third set, winning it 21-17 to move into the quarterfinals. He will face Chen Long of China next.

In an all India encounter, Sai Praneeth defeated Sameer Verma in two straight sets. Sai Praneeth won the first set easily 21-14. It was a much more closely fought encounter in the second set, Sai Praneeth holding held his nerve to win it 22-20.

Sai Praneeth will take on L Corvee of France in the quarterfinals.

However, it was curtains for Parupalli Kashyap as he lost to M Caljouw of Netherlands in two straight games. It was a disappointing display by the Indian who slumped to a 15-21, 16-21 defeat to be knocked out of the tournament.

In women’s singles, Riya Mookerjee progressed to the quarter-finals after her opponent Mitchell Li retired hurt. The young Indian will face Chen Y F of China in the quarterfinals.

Doubles pair impresses

In the mixed doubles, Arjun M.R and K Maneesha defeated the much higher ranked pair of Pranaav Chopra and Sikki Reddy in three games. Arjun and Maneesha won the first set 21-16. Pranaav Chopra and Sikki Reddy made a strong comeback in the second set to win 21-16. In the third game, Arjun and Maneesha played brilliant badminton to win it 21-15 and move into the quarterfinals where they will take on Denmark's pair of M Bay-Smidt and R Soby.

The men's doubles pair of Pranaav Chopra and Chirag Shetty moved into the quarterfinals with a three sets win over Canadian pair of J Ho-shue and N Yakura. The Canadian pair won the first set 21-18 before Pranaav Chopra and Chirag Shetty won the next two sets 21-14, 21-13 to move into the quarterfinals. They will take on Marcus Ellis and Langridge in the quarterfinals.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy tasted success as they defeated N Fankhauser and Tabeling in two straight sets 21-14, 21-17 to move into the quarterfinals. They will take on Matsuyama and C Shida of Japan in the last eight stage.

