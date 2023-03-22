Swiss Open 2023: PV Sindhu vs Jenjira Stadelmann preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Indian shuttle queen PV Sindhu will open her Swiss Open title defense against local hope Jenjira Stadelmann in Basel on Wednesday, March 22.

The reigning Commonwealth Games champion's return from a five-month injury layoff hasn't gone as planned. Coupled with the change in her coaching set-up, the two-time Olympic medalist has been struggling to find her rhythm.

Sindhu has bowed out in the first round of all three tournaments she has played so far this year on the BWF World Tour. She will now hope to arrest the downward slide on her return to the event where she has fond memories of lifting the trophy last year.

PV Sindhu vs Jenjira Stadelmann: Head-to-head and prediction

Sindhu and Stadelmann have never squared off on the tour before. Hence, their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

The World No. 9 couldn't have asked for an easier opponent to get a chance to notch her first win on the tour this year. An unheralded player, Stadelmann is currently ranked 71st on the BWF world rankings.

She mostly plies her trade at lower-tier tournaments and in the qualifying rounds of major events. Last year, Stadelmann reached three semifinals at the International Challenge level.

The Swiss has only played a couple of events this year. While she reached the Round of 16 at the Uganda International Challenge, her German Open campaign ended in the first round after she qualified for the Super 300 event.

Clearly, there's a wide gulf between the experience levels of PV Sindhu and Stadelmann. Suffice to say, the Indian presents a steep challenge for the home hope in their upcoming first-round clash.

Swiss Open, PV Sindhu vs Jenjira Stadelmann: Date and time

PV Sindhu and Jenjira Stadelmann will cross swords in the women's singles first round at the Swiss Open 2023 on Wednesday. It will be the 11th match of the day on Court 1.

Date: March 22, 2023.

Time: Approx 6.10 pm local time, 10.40 pm IST

Venue: St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland

Swiss Open, PV Sindhu vs Jenjira Stadelmann: Where to watch & live streaming details

The Swiss Open will be broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels from Thursday, March 23. Hence, there will be no live telecast for this particular match on Indian television.

However, live streaming will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV.

Live scores can be followed on the tournament software as well.

