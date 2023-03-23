Swiss Open 2023: PV Sindhu vs Putri Kusuma Wardani preview, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

PV Sindhu will set her sights on a quarter-final spot when she takes on World No. 38 Putri Kusuma Wardani in the second round of the Swiss Open 2023 in Basel, Switzerland, on Thursday, March 23.

The Indian shuttle queen has endured a miserable start to the season. Her comeback from a five-month injury layoff hasn't gone according to expectations so far.

After exiting in the first round at the Malaysia Open, India Open and the All England Open, the two-time Olympic medalist stopped the rot in the first round of the Swiss Open on Wednesday.

Her 21-9, 21-16 thrashing of World No. 71 Jenjira Stadelmann gave her first win on the BWF World Tour of the year. Sindhu will hope to take a lot of confidence from that result as she aims to defend the Swiss Open title she won last year.

PV Sindhu vs Putri Kusuma Wardani: Head-to-head and prediction

Sindhu and Putri Kusuma Wardani have never squared off on the tour before. Hence, they are tied at a 0-0 deadlock in their head-to-head.

Sindhu's opponent, Wardani, is a 20-year-old rising star from Indonesia, who has been making her presence felt on the circuit for quite some time now. She has won team medals from the World Junior Championships, Asian Junior Championships, Southeast Asian Games, and the Asia Team Championships. Wardani also claimed the women's singles bronze medal at the 2021 Southeast Asian Games.

The youngster went on to win titles at the 2021 Spain Masters and the 2022 Orleans Masters.

This year, Wardani made the last 16 at the Indonesia Masters before crashing out in the first round of the Thailand Masters. She began her Swiss Open campaign with a 21-13, 21-13 win over World No. 26 Lalinrat Chaiwan.

An upcoming talent, she has nothing to lose and should be fearless heading into the contest against Sindhu. While the Indian could take a bit of time to gauge her opponent and settle into the match, her immense experience should eventually help her sail through.

Swiss Open, PV Sindhu vs Putri Kusuma Wardani: Date and time

Fourth seed PV Sindhu and Putri Kusuma Wardani will cross swords in the women's singles second round at the Swiss Open 2023 on Thursday. It will be the ninth match of the day on Court 1.

Date: March 23, 2023

Time: Approx 6.30 pm local time, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland

Swiss Open, PV Sindhu vs Putri Kusuma Wardani: Where to watch & live streaming details

The Swiss Open will be broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels from Thursday, March 23. The matches can also be streamed live on Voot Select and Jio Cinema.

Live streaming will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV as well.

Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software throughout the tournament.

