×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Syed Modi International 2018: Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma enter semi-finals

Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
28   //    24 Nov 2018, 00:13 IST

Saina Nehwal
Saina Nehwal

Former champions Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma made it to the semi-finals of the $150,000 Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2018 even as Parupalli Kashyap crashed out of this Super 300 tournament in Lucknow, India on Friday.

Nehwal, the winner in 2009, 2014 and 2015, overcame a slow start to get the better of eighth seed Rituparna Das 21-19, 21-14. The second seed will next take on Indonesia’s rising star Ruselli Hartawan for a place in the summit clash.

Das led 11-5 at the time of the mid-game interval in the first game following which the former World No. 1 came storming back to first level the score and then race ahead to 16-13. Even though Das kept fighting till the end of the opening game, Nehwal’s experience was too much for her and the 28-year-old managed to sneak out the game.

The two remained evenly poised till 9-9 in the second game. Saina then cruised to a 14-11 advantage and steadily kept earning points to close out the win in 36 minutes.

Men’s singles third seed and defending champion Sameer Verma needed to work hard to notch up a 21-18, 16-21, 21-11 win over the 64th ranked Zhou Zeqi of China. Verma next meets Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in his quest for a final berth.

The 24-year-old needs to successfully defend his title to be able to qualify for the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals to be held next month.

Two-time winner Kashyap lost 16-21, 19-21 to the eighth seed Sitthikom Thammasin of Thailand. Four seed and last year’s runner-up B Sai Praneeth also bowed out after a 10-21, 21-19, 14-21 loss to the sixth seed Lu Guangzu of China.

In women’s singles, Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka fought valiantly before succumbing to a 9-21, 21-19, 12-21 defeat at the hands of the seventh seed and 2012 Olympic champion Li Xuerui.

Triple delight in doubles

India had three wins in doubles as well on Friday. Men’s doubles eighth seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty came back from a game down to register a 15-21, 21-19, 21-17 win over the Chinese pair of Ou Xuanyi and Ren Xiangyu.

Rankireddy tasted double delight in an equally tough win in mixed doubles, where he and Ashwini Ponnappa secured a comeback 20-22, 21-17, 21-11 win over Indonesians Ronald Ronald and Annisa Saufika.

Ponnappa also won her women’s doubles match alongside N Sikki Reddy. The two beat Tania Oktaviani Kusumah and Vania Arianti Sukoco 19-21, 21-8, 21-18 in 59 minutes to advance to the semi-finals.

Topics you might be interested in:
Syed Modi International Grand Prix Gold 2018 Saina Nehwal Sameer VERMA
Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
A freelance journalist based in Kolkata who is a diehard Rafael Nadal fan. She is also extremely passionate about India’s progress in sports and hopes to throw light on India’s unsung sports heroes through her articles. When not screaming her lungs out in support of her favourite sports stars, she can be seen reading, watching movies or immersed in planning her next travel destination!
Syed Modi International 2018: Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma...
RELATED STORY
Syed Modi International 2018: Saina and Kashyap enter...
RELATED STORY
Syed Modi International 2018: Saina Nehwal looks to win...
RELATED STORY
Syed Modi International 2018: Siril Verma and Harsheel...
RELATED STORY
Defending champion PV Sindhu pulls out of Syed Modi...
RELATED STORY
Kidambi Srikanth pulls out of Syed Modi International
RELATED STORY
Korea Open 2018: Saina Nehwal advances to second round;...
RELATED STORY
Hyderabad Open 2018: Sameer Verma edges RMV Gurusaidutt...
RELATED STORY
Hong Kong Open 2018: Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian Badminton players of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us