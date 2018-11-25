Syed Modi International 2018: Schedule of India’s final matches, telecast, date, start time and where to watch online

Saina Nehwal

Indian shuttlers will be aiming for four titles in five categories when the finals get underway at the Syed Modi International 2018 in Lucknow, India on Sunday. All eyes will, of course, be on the queen of Indian badminton -- Saina Nehwal.

The former World No. 1 is hunting her first BWF title of the season to add to the gold medal she won at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year. A triumph will also mark her fourth title at this event after wins in 2009, 2014 and 2015.

For Sameer Verma, a win will be of greater significance. It will not only see him defend the title he won last year, but will also enable him to fulfill his dream of qualifying for the prestigious BWF World Tour Finals for the first time in his career. Only the top-eight of the season get an opportunity to play at this season-ender and he fully deserves a shot after playing his most consistent season in which he has already won two BWF titles.

A day after beating the former World No. 1 pair of Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen, the bright young men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be hoping to finish the season with a title. The women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy too will be looking to erase their final setback from last year and reverse the result this time around.

Here’s the complete schedule of the five finals:

Starts at 2 pm IST

XD - (4) Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari vs Ou Xuanyi and Feng Xueying

Followed by

MD (8) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs (2) Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto

Followed by

WS (4) Han Yue vs (2) Saina Nehwal

Followed by

WD (4) Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy vs (3) Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean

Followed by

MS (6) Lu Guangzu vs (3) Sameer Verma

Here's everything you need to know about how to follow the Syed Modi International 2018:

Tournament name: Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2018

Location: Lucknow, India

Category: Super 300

Date: Sunday, November 25, 2018

Round: Final

Broadcast: Live telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD

Livestream: Hotstar.com

Live updates: On Sportskeeda