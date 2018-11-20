Syed Modi International 2018: Siril Verma and Harsheel Dani qualify for the main draw

Siril Verma

Former World Junior Championships silver medallist Siril Verma advanced to the main draw as the qualifying rounds concluded at the $150,000 Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2018 at Lucknow, India on Tuesday. Joining him in the main draw was Harsheel Dani even as Bodhit Joshi and Pratul Joshi bowed out in the final round of qualifying.

Verma first beat compatriot Chirag Sen 24-22, 21-18 in the first round and then followed it up with a 21-16, 21-13 win over Kevin Arokia Walter in the final round. He has a tough opener in the main draw as he faces the third seed and defending champion Sameer Verma.

Harsheel Dani outplayed Hardik Makkar 21-10, 21-7 and then backed it up with a solid 22-20, 21-11 win over Thailand’s Kantawat Leelavechabutr to book his place in the main draw, where he will face former World No. 13 Ajay Jayaram.

India’s Bodhit Joshi fought valiantly before going down 18-21, 21-13, 18-21 to Malaysia’s Jia Wei Tan in the final round. Pratul Joshi was beaten 14-21, 10-21 by Indonesia’s Vicky Angga Saputra in just 34 minutes.

In women’s singles, Amolika Singh Sisodiya, Tanishq Mamilla Palli, Ritika Thaker, and Shruti Mundada made it to the main draw.

In men’s doubles, three out of the four teams progressing were Indians. Shivam Sharma-Hema Nagendra Babu, Satinder Malik-Pankaj Nathani, and Vikram Chawat-Mohit Tiwari all secured main draw berths.

In women’s doubles, the Indian pairs who advanced to the main draw were Varsha Belawadi-Leela Rachapalli, Preethi Konadam-Priya Konjengbam, Shruti Mishra-Samriddhi Singh, and Deeksha Choudhary-Mayuri Yadav.

All the four teams winning in the mixed doubles section too were Indians. Krishna Prasad Garaga-Rutaparna Panda, Dhruv Kapila-Meghana Jakkampudi, Abhyansh Singh-Shruti Mishra, and Ashith Surya-Pranjal Prabhu Chimulkar all won their qualifying matches.

The main draw action starts on Wednesday. While Saina Nehwal will lead the women’s singles challenge, HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma will be the ones to watch in men’s singles.