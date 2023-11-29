Syed Modi International 2023: Schedule, where to watch & live streaming details in India

Former champion Kidambi Srikanth will lead the Indian challenge at the Syed Modi International 2023 that got underway in Lucknow, India, on Tuesday (November 28). The Super 300 event, which will continue till Sunday (December 3), saw the withdrawals of HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen earlier in the week.

Defending women's singles champion PV Sindhu had already announced her decision to pull out of the event following her knee injury.

In their absence, the 2016 winner Srikanth will be joined by the likes of B. Sai Praneeth and Sameer Verma in the men's singles draw. Seeded sixth, Srikanth begins his title quest against the 36th-ranked Chia Hao Lee.

Sai faces a difficult proposition in the opener as he has been drawn against second seed Kenta Nishimoto. Sameer Verma takes on Chinese Taipei veteran Wang Tzu Wei.

Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath, and Meiraba Luwang Maisnam are some of the other Indian names in the men's singles draw.

The women's singles draw at the Syed Modi International 2023 will see India's rising stars making their mark. Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha, Unnati Hooda, and Tasnim Mir are some of the shuttlers to keep an eye on.

In women's doubles, Commonwealth Games bronze medalists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are seeded fourth while Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa are seeded seventh.

In the mixed doubles section, the home pairs of Ashwini Ponnappa/Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy/Sumeeth Reddy, have already made winning starts.

Syed Modi International 2023: Schedule

First round: November 28-29, 2023

Second round: November 30, 2023

Quarter-finals: December 1, 2023

Semi-finals: December 2, 2023

Finals: December 3, 2023

Venue: Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow, India

Tournament category: BWF World Tour Super 300

Total prize money: $210,000

Matches for the first few days are likely to start at 9 am IST.

Syed Modi International 2023: Where to watch in India

The Syed Modi International 2023 will be broadcast live on YouTube on BWF.TV. Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software throughout the tournament.

Indian contingent playing at Syed Modi International 2023 (Main draw)

Men’s singles: Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath, Chirag Sen, S Subramanian, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, Maisnam Meiraba Luwang, Sameer Verma

Women’s singles: Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Keyura Mopati, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya, Tanya Hemanth, Tasnim Mir, Unnati Hooda, Janani Ananthakumar, Aadya Variyath, Ruthvika Shivani Gadde

Men’s doubles: Pratik Ranade-Zhakuo Seyie, Ayush Makhija-Venkat Gaurav Prasad, Dhruv Rawat-Chirag Sen, Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu-Venkata Harsha Vardhan Rayudu Veeramreddy, Hariharan Amsakarunan-Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi, Ayush Agarwal-Nitin Kumar, Dhruv Kapila- Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, PS Ravikrishna-Sankar Prasad Udayakumar, Krishna Prasad Garaga-Sai Pratheek K

Women’s doubles: Rutaparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda, Ishu Malik-Tanu Malik, Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra, Palak Arora-Unnati Hooda, Simran Singhi-Ritika Thaker, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, Apoorva Gahlawat-Sakshi Gahlawat, Gayathri Rani Jaiswal-Sania Sikkandar, Dhanyaa Nandakumar-Ridhi Kaur Toor, Tanisha Crasto-Ashwini Ponnappa, Samriddhi Singh-Sonali Singh, Shrishti Gupta-Saumya Singh, Ashwini Bhat K-Shikha Gautam, Nikki Rapria-Nishu Rapria, Ashritha Kandula-Vaishnavi Khadkekar, Sri Sai Sravya-Lakkamraju Anagha Aravinda Pai, Kavya Gupta-Deepshikha Singh, Arul Bala Radhakrishnan-Varshini Viswanath Sri

Mixed doubles: Tarun Kona-Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli, Nitin Kumar-Navdha Manglam, Farogh Sanjay Aman-Anagha Karandikar, Hv Nithin-Anagha Aravinda Pai, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran-Aadya Variyath, B. Sumeeth Reddy-Sikki Reddy, Rohan Kapoor-Ashwini Ponnappa, Dingku Singh Konthoujam-Priya Konjengbam, Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto, Shivam Sharma-S Ram Poorvisha