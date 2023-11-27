After an incredible week of badminton at the China Masters 2023 in Shenzhen, action will now shift to the Indian city of Lucknow where the Syed Modi India International 2023 will kick off on Tuesday, November 28.

The BWF Super 300 tournament will witness several of India’s top shuttlers along with the country’s upcoming players. Former world no. 1, Kidambi Srikanth will lead India’s charge in the men’s singles event along with Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George, Sankar Muthusamy, Sameer Verma and Sai Praneeth.

While PV Sindhu will misses out, the women’s singles category will get to witness several junior shuttlers like Unnati Hooda, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Anupama Upadhyaya, Ashmita Chaliha and Tanya Hemanth.

Like the singles events, the doubles categories will also see a large participation from the Indian contingent. Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will spearhead the women’s doubles category, while Tanisha Crasto, who has partnered with Dhruv Kapila, will be looking to defend the mixed doubles title she won with Ishaan Bhatnagar last time around.

Tanisha will also pair up with India’s most experienced women’s doubles player Ashwini Ponnappa in the women’s doubles category.

Syed Syed Modi India International 2023: Where to watch and live streaming details

Indian badminton fans can catch the live action of the initial rounds of the tournament on the Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel, BWF.TV.

From the quarterfinals, the matches of the Syed Modi International 2023 Super 300 event will be telecast live on the Sports 18 TV channel in India, and the same will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app.

Badminton enthusiasts will also be able to keep track of the live scores on Tournament Software.

Syed Syed Modi India International 2023: Strong international participation

While a few of India’s top names miss out, the tournament will witness several big names, including the runner-up from the China Masters 2023 Super 750 tournament, Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto. Along with Nishimoto, Chou Tien Chen will also be seen in action in the men’s singles category.

The women's singles segment boasts the participation of prominent players such as N. Okuhara and Aya Ohori from Japan, while the men's doubles category will witness pairs like Japan’s Akira Koga and Taichi Saito and England’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy. In women's doubles, the duo of Y Fukushima and S Hirota is set to make their mark.

Additionally, the mixed doubles category will see the impressive pairing of Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith, adding an extra layer of excitement to the tournament.