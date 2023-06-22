Taipei Open 2023: HS Prannoy vs NG Ka Long Angus, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

World No. 9 HS Prannoy takes on 16th-ranked NG Ka Long Angus on Friday (June 23) in his quest for a spot in the semifinals of the Taipei Open 2023.

The Keralite has been in excellent form this year. Having tasted glory at the Malaysia Masters in May, Prannoy made it to the Super 1000 Indonesia Open last week. He has now carried that momentum into Taipei this week to make the last eight at this Super 300 event.

The third seed began his campaign with a dominating 21-11, 21-10 win over qualifier Lin Yu Hsien on Wednesday. He then went on to beat former World No. 3 Tommy Sugiarto 21-9, 21-17 to remain the last Indian standing at this tournament.

HS Prannoy vs NG Ka Long Angus: Head-to-head and prediction

The two are familiar rivals, having already squared off 11 times so far. HS Prannoy holds a slight 6-5 edge over NG Ka Long Angus in their head-to-head. Their most recent meeting was just last week at the Indonesia Open where the Indian shuttler came through 21-18, 21-16.

Prannoy has had the upper hand in their rivalry in recent times as evident from his five wins in their last six showdowns.

NG Ka Long Angus is a former World No. 6 men's singles shuttler who has the 2016 Hong Kong Super Series, the 2020 Thailand Masters and the 2023 German Open titles on his resume.

Angus also finished as the runner-up at the Thailand Masters, besides making the semifinals at the Indonesia Masters and the quarterfinals at the Malaysia Masters in what has been a decent season.

The experienced Hong Kong shuttler began his title challenge this week with a 21-18, 21-17 defeat of India's rising star Meiraba Luwang Maisnam. He then put up a sublime performance to beat Cheam June Wei 21-14, 21-13.

It remains to be seen if Angus can give a good account of himself against Prannoy this time after losing to the Indian in straight games last week.

Taipei Open 2023, HS Prannoy vs NG Ka Long Angus: Date and time

Third seed HS Prannoy will square off against fifth seed NG Ka Long Angus in the men's singles quarterfinals at the Taipei Open 2023 on Friday in the fifth match of the day on Court 2.

Date: June 23, 2023

Time: Approx 5 pm local time; 2.30 pm IST

Venue: Taipei, Chinese Taipei

Taipei Open 2023, HS Prannoy vs NG Ka Long Angus: Where to watch & live streaming details

Live streaming of this match will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV. Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.

