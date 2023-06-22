Taipei Open 2023: HS Prannoy vs Tommy Sugiarto, head-to-head, prediction, where to watch & live streaming details

Third seed HS Prannoy will aim for a quarterfinal berth at the Taipei Open 2023 when he takes on Indonesian veteran Tommy Sugiarto at this Super 300 event on Thursday, June 22.

Prannoy has had a successful season so far. The World No. 9, who is currently India's highest-ranked singles shuttler, has already tasted title glory once this year at the Super 300 Malaysia Masters.

The Keralite has come to Taipei on the back of a semifinal appearance at the prestigious Super 1000 Indonesia Open last week. He will surely go all out to claim his second title of the season this week.

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old began his trophy hunt with a commanding 21-11, 21-10 win over qualifier Lin Yu Hsien.

HS Prannoy vs Tommy Sugiarto: Head-to-head and prediction

HS Prannoy has a perfect 2-0 record against Tommy Sugiarto in their head-to-head, having won both their encounters in straight games. While their first meeting was at the 2018 All England Open, their second face-off was at the New Zealand Open a year later.

Tommy Sugiarto has been a former World No. 3 ranked shuttler and has a BWF World Championships bronze medal on his resume. The 35-year-old has been a winner at the Singapore Open and the Thailand Masters, among others. Sugiarto lifted the trophy at the Chinese Taipei Open in 2011 when it was a Grand Prix Gold event.

Sugiarto has played on the tour sparingly since the COVID-19 pandemic, which is reflected in his lowly 95th ranking. This year, the Indonesian has taken part in four events so far. His best performance remains a run to the semifinals of the Vietnam International Challenge in March.

Sugiarto started his Taipei Open challenge with a tight 18-21, 21-12, 21-17 win over World No. 86 Chen Chi Ting on Wednesday. While he will be buoyed by the fighting spirit he showed in the match, overcoming the in-form HS Prannoy is a different ballgame altogether. The Indian has been playing some of the best badminton of his career over the past few weeks and should be favored to come through this contest easily.

Taipei Open 2023, HS Prannoy vs Tommy Sugiarto: Date and time

Third seed HS Prannoy will square off against Tommy Sugiarto in the men's singles second round at the Taipei Open 2023 on Thursday in the fourth match of the day on Court 2.

Date: June 22, 2023

Time: Approx 2.15 pm local time; 11.45 am IST

Venue: Taipei, Chinese Taipei

Taipei Open 2023, HS Prannoy vs Tommy Sugiarto: Where to watch & live streaming details

Live streaming of this match will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV. Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software.

