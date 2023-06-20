Taipei Open 2023: Preview, schedule, where to watch & live streaming details in India

Malaysia Masters champion HS Prannoy will set his sights on his second title of the season at the Taipei Open 2023, scheduled to be held from June 20-25. Seeded third at this Super 300 event, the World No. 9 will begin his trophy hunt against Taipei qualifier Lin Yu Hsien on Wednesday, June 21.

Prannoy is coming off a fruitful campaign at last week's Indonesia Open, where he made the semifinals before bowing out to eventual champion Viktor Axelsen.

Former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap, whose ranking has now plummeted to 111th, will play his third tournament of the year at the Taipei Open. He will face German qualifier Samuel Hsiao in the first round.

Mithun Manjunath has drawn second seed and defending champion Chou Tien Chen while Meiraba Luwang Maisnam will meet fifth seed NG Ka Long Angus in his opener. S.Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian has sixth seed Kanta Tsuneyama in another tough first-round encounter.

Kiran George and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran take on Leong Jun Hao and Chi Yu Jen, respectively.

In women's singles, former champion Saina Nehwal has withdrawn from the event. In her absence, Aakarshi Kashyap, Tanya Hemanth and Gadde Ruthvika Shivani will be representing the nation in this discipline.

In men's doubles, India's sole pair — Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala — have been seeded eighth.

Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda are the only Indians in women's doubles.

The mixed doubles section will see an all-Indian first-round clash between Denmark Masters champions Rohan Kapoor/Sikki Reddy and Bokka Navaneeth/Priya Konjengbam.

Taipei Open 2023: Schedule

Qualifying: June 20, 2023

First round: June 20-21, 2023

Second round: June 22, 2023

Quarter-finals: June 23, 2023

Semi-finals: June 24, 2023

Finals: June 25, 2023

Matches for the first few days are likely to start at 9 am local time/ 6.30 am IST.

Taipei Open 2023: Telecast channel list in India

The Taipei Open 2023 will be broadcast live in India on the Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels from Saturday, June 24. There is still no confirmation whether the matches will be shown on Jio Cinema as well.

Live streaming will be available on YouTube on BWF.TV. Live scores can also be followed on the tournament software throughout the tournament.

Full list of Indian contingent playing at Taipei Open 2023 (Main draw)

Men's singles: HS Prannoy, Parupalli Kashyap, Mithun Manjunath, Kiran George, Meiraba Luwang Maisnam, S.Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran

Women's singles: Aakarshi Kashyap, Tanya Hemanth and Gadde Ruthvika Shivani

Men's doubles: Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala

Women's doubles: Rutaparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda

Mixed doubles: Rohan Kapoor/Sikki Reddy, Bokka Navaneeth/Priya Konjengbam

