Team India clinches 23 medals at Bahrain Para-Badminton International 2023

Modified May 24, 2023 10:03 IST
(Image Courtesy: Twitter/SAI Media)

The Bahrain Para-Badminton International 2023, held in Manama from May 17-23, witnessed an outstanding performance by Team India. The Indian para-badminton athletes showcased their exceptional skills and determination, bringing home a remarkable total of 23 medals, including two gold, nine silver, and 12 bronze.

Led by the top-performing athletes, Team India demonstrated their prowess in various categories, earning well-deserved recognition and adding to the nation's glory.

Team India's Triumphant at Bahrain Para-Badminton International 2023

Gold Medalists

Pramod Bhagat, a dedicated athlete under the TOP Scheme, proved his mettle by securing two gold medals. In the Men's Singles SL3 category, he displayed his exceptional skills and strategic play, outshining his opponents with his remarkable agility and precision.

Furthermore, partnering with Sukant Kadam in the Men's Doubles SL3-SL4 event, Bhagat exhibited excellent coordination and teamwork, securing another gold medal.

Silver Medalists

Nitesh Kumar, a promising athlete who is also supported by the TOP Scheme, showcased his talent in the Men's Singles SL3 category, claiming a well-deserved silver medal.

Suhas L.Y. secured a silver medal in the Men's Singles SL4 category.

Thulasimathi demonstrated her skill and determination in the Women's Singles SU5 event and added to India's silver medal tally. Krishna Nagar in the Men's Singles SH6 and Prem Kumar Ale in the Mixed Doubles SH6 won silver medals.

The pairs of Nitesh Kumar and Tarun Dhillon (Men's Doubles SL3-SL4) and Chirag Baretha and Raj Kumar (Men's Doubles SU5 category) also secured silver.

The duos of Manasi Joshi-Thulasimathi and Nithya Sre-Rachana Patel won silver medals in the Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 and Women's Doubles SH6 categories, respectively.

Bronze Medalists

Manoj Sarkar excelled in the Men's Singles SL3 event, while Mandeep Kaur and Manasi Joshi displayed their skills in the Women's Singles SL3 category, each earning a bronze medal.

Palak Kohli (Women's Singles SL4), Chirag Baretha (Men's Singles SU5), Nithya Sre (Women's Singles SH6), and Manisha Ramadas (Women's Singles SU5 category) performed admirably to win bronze medals.

India also performed well in the doubles. The pairs of Nithya Sre and Sivarajan (Mixed Doubles SH6), Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass (Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5), Manoj Sarkar and Deep Ranjan (Men's Doubles SL3-SL4) Hardik Makkar and Ruthick Raghupathi (Men's Doubles SU5), and Parul Parmar and Shanthiya V (Women's Doubles SL3-SU5) all clinched bronze medals.

