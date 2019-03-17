×
Tendulkar wishes for quick recovery of Saina

IANS
NEWS
News
11   //    17 Mar 2019, 17:37 IST
IANS Image
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Saina Nehwal turned 29 on Sunday and wishes poured in from various quarters for the ace India shuttler.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar not only wished Saina but also expressed concer over the shuttler's health as the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist had earlier said she was admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with 'acute gastroenteritis with mild pancreatitis'.

After crashing out of the All England Open badminton championships quarter-finals, Saina was forced to miss the Swiss Open 2019 due to the problem.

Wishing Saina, Tendulkar said on Twitter: "Happy birthday to our very own Olympic medalist, @NSaina. Hoping for your quick recovery so you can continue to inspire the youth."

Meanwhile, male shuttler Kidambi Srikanth and India women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal also wished the shuttler.

"Wishing you a very happy birthday, @NSaina. Have a smashing year ahead!," Srikanth said.

"A very happy birthday @NSaina Wishing you a great and successful year ahead," Rani wished.

Earlier, informing about her health, Saina had posted on instagram saying: "So some sad news. I was really going through acute stomach pain from last Monday. I managed to play few matches in All England with lot of pain and decided to skip Swiss Open and come back to India and find out the issue and I found out it's Acute Gastroenteritis with mild pancreatitis and the doctors have recommended me to get admitted and hopefully I recover soon out of it."

