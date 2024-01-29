Thailand Masters 2024: Schedule, where to watch, and live streaming details in India

After a great week of badminton at the Indonesia Masters, the action will now shift to the city of Bangkok in Thailand. Several top shuttlers, who are still trying to secure their places at the Paris Olympics, will be seen battling it out at The Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters 2024, a Super 300 tournament.

The tournament starts on January 30 and will go on until February 4.

In the men’s singles category, Kiran George, the only Indian to make it to the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters last week, will be seen in action. Alongside George, former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, Mithun Manjunath, Sameer Verma, and S. Subramanian will also be seen on the court.

The women’s singles category will feature India’s upcoming shuttlers. Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha, and Samiya Imad Farooqui will all be present at the Super 300 event.

India’s doubles campaign will be spearheaded by the in-form duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto. The Indian pair will take on Chinese Taipei’s Hu Ling Fang and Lin Xiao Min in the first round. The World No. 22 pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will also feature in the women’s doubles category.

Dhruv Kapila and M. R. Arjun will be India’s only representatives in the men’s doubles event.

While most of the main-draw matches start on January 31, the qualifying rounds will begin on January 30. India’s only shuttlers in the mixed doubles category, Ashith Surya and A. Pramuthesh, will be playing in the qualifying rounds. In the men's singles category, Sameer Verma and S. Subramanian will also battle it out in the qualifying rounds.

Thailand Masters 2024: Schedule

First round: January 30-31, 2024

Second round: February 1, 2024

Quarter-finals: February 2, 2024

Semi-finals: February 3, 2024

Finals: February 4, 2024

Venue – Bangkok, Thailand

Tournament Category - BWF World Tour Super 300

Total prize money - $210,000

Matches for the initial days can be expected to begin around 7:30 a.m. IST.

Thailand Masters 2024: Where to watch

The Thailand Masters 2024 tournament will be live-streamed on BWF’s official YouTube channel, the BWF.TV.

Fans can also follow the live scores on the tournament software.