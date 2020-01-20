Thailand Masters Badminton 2020: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Rajan Jaykar FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 20, 2020

Saina Nehwal

Former World No.1 Saina Nehwal will be the only Indian female shuttler at the Thailand Masters starting from 21st January. Having withdrawn from the Premier Badminton League 2020, Nehwal will participate in the first Super 300 tournament of the year and having fought multiple injuries in the recent past, she will hope to pick up a good result in Thailand.

The Olympic bronze medallist faced an early exit in the first round of the Indonesia Masters last week, and seeded fifth at the Thailand Masters, Saina will start her campaign against Line Højmark Kjærsfeldt of Denmark in the first round, who she has a 4-0 win record.

Srikanth Kidambi will be joining Nehwal as the 26-year-old is set to lead the Indian contingent in the men's singles category. Opting out of the PBL to feature in the Thailand Masters, Kidambi will face Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in his first-round match, against whom he lost in straight sets at the 2019 Badminton Asia Championships. Along with Srikanth, Sameer Verma and H S Prannoy are the other two Indian male players in the singles division.

Verma faces Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the first round and has a 1-3 win-loss record against the 13th ranked player. Prannoy has a rather easy match against Malaysia's Liew Daren as the Indian leads 3-0 against his opponent.

Here is all you need to know about Thailand Masters 2020

Tournament: Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters 2020

Category: Super 300

Thailand Masters Prize Money: US$170,000

Prize Money Distribution: $12,750 ( Singles Winner), $13,430 (Doubles Winner), $6,460 (Singles runner-up), $6,460 (Doubles Runner-ups), $2,465 (Singles semifinalists), $2,380 (Doubles semifinalists), $1,020 (Singles quarterfinals), $1,232.50 (Doubles quarterfinals), $595 (Singes Round of 16), $637.50 (Doubles Round of 16)

Venue: Indoor Stadium Huamark, Bangkok, Thailand

Dates: January 21-26, 2020

Where to watch the matches in India?

The Thailand Masters matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD from the quarterfinal stages.

Thailand Masters live stream details

Live Stream will be available on Hotstar.com from quarterfinal stages.

