Thomas Cup Final 202: WATCH - The moment Kidambi Srikanth smashed Indonesia's hopes to help India win the gold medal

A first is always special and India's maiden Thomas Cup win will go down in the country's badminton history books. It was the first time India competed in the final and they beat Indonesia 3-0 in a pulsating final at the Impact Arena in Bangkok on Sunday.

India were always ahead of 14-time champion Indonesia all thoughtout the tie, barring moments when their opponents had the upper had.

The young and top-ranked Indian singles badminton player Lakshya Sen gave the perfect start when he won the first match against Anthony Sinisuka Ginting. It was third time lucky for Lakshya after losing two back-to-back matches in the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

He delivered when it mattered the most and rallied back splendidly to shock the Indonesian in three pulsating games.

It provided India with the perfect start with the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty getting the better of Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sukamuljo.

The duo saved four match points in the second game to draw level and went on to win the third game to put India 2-0 ahead.

It was then Kidambi Srikanth who beat Jonathan Christie in straight games in the third match to help India to glory.

Watch the moment Kidambi Srikanth's smash gave India the Thomas Cup gold medal

Kidambi Srikanth was in good touch from the word go. He looked in good touch and used the court well to time his shots.

Known for his good attacking game style, Srikanth stepped up the ante when it mattered to close out any iota of doubt when the match seemed to go in his opponent's favor.

Srikanth has played six matches and won all six matches in the Thomas Cup, underlining the authority he has had in Indian badminton this week.

It was only fitting that Srikanth sent a smash away from Christie's reach to hand India the medal.

WATCH: Lakshya Sen celebrates by falling on the floor after beating Anthony Ginting to give India 1-0 lead in Thomas Cup 2022 final

Edited by Diptanil Roy