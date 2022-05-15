Thomas Cup Final 2022: "Deserves a Thai massage!" - Twitter erupts as Lakshya Sen comes from behind to win over Tokyo Olympic bronze medal winner Anthony Genting

India's top-ranked player and 20-year-old Lakshya Sen fought valiantly to record a come-from-behind win over Anthony Ginting of Indonesia 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 in the first match of the Thomas Cup 2022 Final at the Impact Arena in Bangkok on Sunday.

Lakshya started on a horrid note and was beaten comprehensively in the first game but brought out his best to beat the Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist in the second game to force a decider.

He closed out the second game with a brilliant cross-court winner. He kept inching ahead with a slender lead in the third and was playing catch-up at the mid-game break.

The change of ends seemed to have done a world of good for the Indian as he grew from strength to strength to leave the Indonesian player wanting for answers.

He was trailing by four points at the mid-game break and then won 14 of the 19 points played to clinch a sensational win.

The win puts India in the driver's seat for the rest of the final. With much experienced players in the doubles and former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth to follow, the young Lakshya put India on a pedestal to start.

Twitter reactions as Lakshya Sen wins the first match

It was just natural for social media to come alive as Lakshya Sen closed out the first match in his favor.

The young Indian had words of appreciation from his team-mate and senior pro, HS Prannoy.

PRANNOY HS



you beauty !!



1-0 - India



Come onnnnnnnnnnnnn Yas yas yasssssssss @lakshya_sen you beauty !! 1-0 - India Come onnnnnnnnnnnnn

Former hockey captain Viren Viren Rasquinha lauded Lakshya for his tough match mentality.

Viren Rasquinha Losing the first game 8-21 and losing 12 points in a row and yet finding the courage to come back and beat Olympic bronze medallist Anthony Ginting. Come on @lakshya_sen Lakshya Sen also a Mentality Monster

Former Indian cricketer Snehal Pradhan congratulated the Indian for emerging on top in a keen tussle to give India the lead.

Snehal Pradhan



If you're not watching, WHY? On Voot. Lakshya Sen has just come back from a game down to win vs Anthony Ginting, and given India the lead in the #ThomasCup Final. What a time to beat a higher ranked player for the first time in this tournament!

Former badminton champion and international player Trupti Murgunde said it was the start that India needed in the final.

Well, fans say Lakshya Sen does deserve one nice massage after that win. And why not?

The Bad Doctor Lakshya Sen has pulled off a superb win in Bangkok. He deserves a proper Thai massage for that

Prajakta



From losing the first set 21-8 to making a comeback in the second set and going on to win the decider 21-16. Played, Lakshya Sen.

"It's not how you start, but it's how you finish." From losing the first set 21-8 to making a comeback in the second set and going on to win the decider 21-16. Played, Lakshya Sen. #ThomasCup2022

Words of prophecy from the young Indian player himself.

Lakshya Sen

And we are not done yet

We are team India ! And we are not done yet #ThomasAndUberCups2022

