Thomas Cup: From Sachin Tendulkar to Taapsee Pannu, twitter erupts as Indian badminton team makes history

The Indian badminton men's team created history when they stormed into the final of the Thomas Cup in Bangkok on Friday.

The Indian team comprising Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Krishna Prasad and Vishuvardhan Goud scripted history as they beat Denmark 3-2 in a pulsating semi-final clash.

Viktor Axelsen put Denmark in the driver's seat when he accounted for young Lakshya Sen in the first match 21-13, 21-13. The Indian team restored parity when the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj and Chirag got the better of Kim Astrup and Mathias Christiansen 21-18, 21-23, 22-20.

Kidambi Srikanth then put India in the lead when he beat Anders Antonsen (21-18, 12-21, 21-15) but Denmark forced the decider when their doubles pair of Anders Rasmussen and Frederik Sogaard got past the Indian rookie pair of Krishna Prasad and Vishnuvardhan 21-14, 21-13.

In the decider, HS Prannoy pulled off a stunner beating Rasmus Gemke (13-21, 21-9, 21-12) to write India's new chapter in the record books.

Twitter erupts after India's Thomas Cup heroics

India will meet Indonesia in the Thomas Cup Final on Sunday, May 15. Indonesia are the defending champions and they beat Japan 3-2 in the second semi-finals to reach the summit clash.

Social media was ablaze with praise pouring in from all quarters after India's heroics at the Thomas Cup.

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar was one of the first to take to Twitter to congratulate the Indian team.

Sachin Tendulkar



Congratulations to the team for winning over Malaysia and entering the semifinals of the a medal!



Congratulations to the team for winning over Malaysia and entering the semifinals of the Thomas Cup, assuring a medal! Well done Srikanth, Prannoy, Chirag, Satwiksairaj & Lakshya. What a moment for Indian Badminton!

Doubles coach Mathias Boe took to social media and said he was proud to be a part of the Indian team.

Mathias Boe said he was proud to be a part of this fantastic team with the Thomas Cup final on Sunday.

Former badminton player Trupti Murgunde congratulated the Indian team and said the entire nation would be rooting for an Indian win in the final.

Olympian and former hockey skipper Viren Rasquinha lauded the team's resilience and said it was incredible and historic.

Viren Rasquinha said it was quite simply an incredible, historic win for India to reach the final of the Thomas Cup. Srikanth, Prannoy and the doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag have put in some consistent & colossal performances over the week to beat 2 powerhouses in Malaysia and Denmark.

Paralympian Pramod Bhagat also took to Twitter and said it felt special to witness a piece of history being created.

Pramod Bhagat

It feels very special to witness the history and today team India has made into the finals of Thomas Cup 2022. Come on boys, go for gold.

Actor Tapsee Pannu, a badminton enthusiast and also the team co-owner of Pune 7 Aces in the Premier Badminton League, took to social media to congratulate the Indian team.

