Thomas and Uber Cup 2021: Draw, Indian players squad and live streaming details

Badminton's biennial Thomas and Uber Cup 2021 tournament is scheduled to take place in Aarhus, Denmark from October 9 -17. The tournament was postponed last year due to the Coronavirus induced lockdown.

A total of sixteen teams will contest the Thomas Cup, the world men's team championships, whereas another sixteen teams will compete in the Uber Cup, the women's team.

It also marks the the second major tournament in three weeks for most of the players, who were also competing in the Sudirman Cup. China bagged the mixed-team world championship title for the 12th time at the recently concluded Sudirman Cup.

In the thirty editions of the Thomas Cup, only five nations have managed to win the title - China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan and Denmark.

The statistics are similar for the Uber Cup, where China has won the title 14 times, more than any other nation in the 27 editions of the tournament.

Thomas and Uber Cup 2021 Draw:

Uber Cup Draw (Pic Credit: BWF)

Thomas Cup Draw (Pic Credit: BWF)

Indian at Thomas and Uber Cup 2021:

Ace India shuttler Saina Nehwal and superstar duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty will be back in action at the prestigious tournament after they missed out on the Sudirman Cup.

Men: B. Sai Praneeth, K. Srikanth, Kiran George, Sameer Verma, R. Satwiksairaj, Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila, M.R. Arjun, G. Krishna Prasad, and Vishnu Vardhan.

Women: Saina Nehwal, Malvika Bansod, Aditi Bhat, Tasnim Mir, Tanisha Crasto, Rutuparna Panda, Ashwini Ponnappa, N. Sikki Reddy, P. Gayatri, Treesa Jolly.

Thomas and Uber Cup 2021: Live Streaming details

Matches for the Thomas and Uber Cup 2021 can be streamed on the official broadcasting channel Star Sports Network. All matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in India. The tournament can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

