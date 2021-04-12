Tokyo Olympics 2021: Japanese stars Nozomi Okuhara and Akane Yamaguchi poised for glory 

The Tokyo Olympics will see star Japanese shuttlers - Nozomi Okuhara and Akane Yamaguchi vying for the iconic medals. With a long history of domination in racquet sports, Japan has produced world-class shuttlers who continue to call the shots on the court.

Currently, with two women players - Nozomi Okuhara and Akane Yamaguchi, safely tucked in the BWF Top 5, Japan is a natural favourite to win medals on their home turf.

Both being former World No. 1's, Nozomi Okuhara and Akane Yamaguchi happen to be Japan's best shot at bagging the top honours at the Tokyo Olympics. Strangely enough, the yellow metal has eluded the Japanese when it comes to women's singles in badminton at the quadrennial games.

The advantage of home turf at the Tokyo Olympics

Japan's Akane Yamaguchi (left) and Nozomi Okuhara

It goes without saying how advantageous it is to have the support of the home crowd while playing important matches. The Olympics, which is arguably the biggest sporting event in any athlete's career, brings a lot of nerves to participants.

In such pressure situations, it is always helpful to have the home crowd cheering on. A victory at this level is bound to feel sweeter when achieved on home soil, as well.

Heading into the Olympics, Nozomi Okuhara and Akane Yamaguchi can count on the Japanese supporters to power them on, mentally. Given how both Okuhara, 26, and Yamaguchi, all of 23, have been making gigantic strides in the World Championships, the Asian Games and other prestigious BWF tournaments, they will be a duo to watch out for.

Playing in the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza come July 23, Okuhara and Yamaguchi will be clear favourites. The World No. 3 and the World No. 5 shuttlers, are easy bets to win a medal at Tokyo and it remains to be seen how the two fare at the Games.

Advertisement

Nozomi Okuhara is eyeing a second Olympic medal

Nozomi Okuhara, 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medalist

While Japan is yet to clinch the gold in singles competition, Nozomi Okuhara created history by becoming the first Japanese woman to win an Olympic medal in the singles category at the 2016 Rio Games.

Okuhara, then ranked as the World No. 6, put up a stiff fight against fellow Japanese, Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals of the Rio Olympics, where the older player prevailed, 11–21, 21–17, 21–10.

However, Okuhara's advance was sharply checked by an extremely resilient and aggressive PV Sindhu in the semi-finals. Clashing against this familiar foe, Okuhara lost in straight games, 19–21, 10–21.

Finally, after 2012 London Olympics gold medalist Li Xuerui provided a walkover in the bronze medal match owing to an injury, Okuhara ended up creating history for the Japanese.

Advertisement

Five years after winning her first @YonexAllEngland title, Nozomi Okuhara sealed her second.#YAE2021

📸 @badmintonphoto — 🏆 Yonex All England Badminton Championships 🏆 (@YonexAllEngland) March 21, 2021

Okuhara's rise since 2016 has been meteoric, to say the least. The 26-year-old ace shuttler has been enjoying a brilliant run of form as of late. She finished as the runner-up in 6 back-to-back tournaments before going on to win the 2020 Denmark Open, as well.

Only recently, Okuhara made a strong start to her Olympic preparations by winning her second All England Open title. The World No. 3 went on to defeat Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in a rather one-sided final, 21–12, 21–16. She is the more likely candidate to get another medal for Japan and she will have a lot of hopes pinned on her shoulders.

Can Akane Yamaguchi go beyond the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics?

Akane Yamaguchi

For 23-year-old Akane Yamaguchi, the Tokyo Olympics will be a great place to showcase her immense improvement over the past few years. Being the first Japanese woman to become the World No. 1 in women's singles, Akane Yamaguchi has quite a few feathers in her cap.

Advertisement

Yamaguchi's outing at the 2016 Rio Olympics was cut short after losing to fellow Japanese player Nozomi Okuhara at the quarter-finals. However, the 2018 World Championships bronze medalist has always been one to be wary of.

Using her short height as an advantage in the most remarkable way, Yamaguchi cashes in on her quick reflexes, nimble footwork and her ability to cover the court fast and shoot back difficult shots towards the opponent's court.

So far, 2021 has seen Yamaguchi settling with a quarter-final finish at the All England Open, where she played a thriller once more against World No. 7 PV Sindhu.

The lanky World Champion extended her head-to-head record against Yamaguchi to 11-7 by securing a memorable victory in three games, 21-16, 16-21,19-21.

With the Tokyo Olympics just around the corner and a jam-packed tournament schedule in May-June, all eyes will be on this young Japanese star as she tries to claim her maiden medal at the Olympics Games.