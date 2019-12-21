Top 3 wins of PV Sindhu in 2019

PV Sindhu

Even though PV Sindhu could not successfully defend her BWF World Tour Finals crown from 2018, she should not have any regrets about her recently concluded 2019 season. The Hyderabad shuttler etched her name in the annuls of India's sporting history by becoming the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships.

Sindhu's run to the final of the Indonesia Open right before the premier Basel event was another big highlight of her season. The 24-year-old may have won just one international title but she definitely left her mark in many important matches against opponents who have previously been her nemesis.

Here's a look at the top 3 wins of PV Sindhu in 2019:

#3 Sindhu vs Chen Yufei at the Indonesia Open (Sindhu won 21-19, 21-10)

Chen Yufei won the All England Open this year

This is the only match on this list that isn't a three-game thriller. However, the importance of this match is paramount as it indicated Sindhu's burgeoning confidence levels and set her up for a stunning show at the World Championships.

The Indonesia Open was the first tournament in which Sindhu found her groove and played like she is expected to. Her journey was not easy from the beginning but she refused to give up even when the chips were down.

That was evident from her two fighting victories against Aya Ohori and Mia Blichfeldt after which it was smooth sailing until the final. But it was her meeting with Chen Yufei that stands out as the young Chinese had been the best player of the season until then, the highlight of which was her All England Open triumph.

Chen had also beaten Sindhu in their previous showdown and when the match began, it did not look like she was in a mood to relent.

Sindhu ultimately managed to stave off Chen's challenge to bag the first game 21-19. After that she did not put a foot wrong and cruised through the second game for a 21-19, 21-10 win.

