US Open 2023: Results at the end of Day 2

Day 2 of the US Open 2023 was a witness to quite a few matches by the Indian contingent. But it was only in the men’s singles that India managed to taste some success.

Lakshya Sen eased past Kalle Koljonen, winning 21-8, 21-16. The 21-year-old is going through a dream run, having recently jumped seven places to No.12 in the world rankings. Recently, he won the Canada Open by beating England Champion Li Shi Feng 21-18, 22-20.

Lakshya will next be up against Jan Louda in the Round of 16 match on Friday, July 14.

Sankar Subramanian defeated Nhat Nguyen 21-11, 21-16 in the Round of 32 match on Wednesday. He will next be up against Russia’s Misha Zilberman in the Round of 16 contest.

In the men’s singles qualifier, Parupalli Kashyap faced disappointment after losing to Koi Takahashi 21-23, 7-11.

In the men’s doubles, India did not have much to cheer for after the pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Gour Panjala lost 14-21, 14-21 to Lin Chun Yi and Li Yang Su.

US Open 2023: Day 2 Results (Indians Only)

Here are the results from Day 2 of the US Open 2023:

Men's Singles - Round of 32

B Sai Praneeth (India) lost to Li Shifeng (China) 1-2

Score: 21-19, 14-21, 19-21

S. Sankar Muthuswamy Subramanian (India) beat Nhat Nguyen (Ireland) 2-0

Score: 21-11, 21-16

Kalle Koljonen (Finland) lost to Lakshya Sen (India) 2-0

Score: 8-21, 16-21

Women's Singles - Round of 32

PV Siddhu (India) beat Disha Gupta (United States) 2-0

Score: 21-15, 21-10

Lin Hsiang Ti (Taiwan) beat Gadde Ruthika Shivani (India) 2-0

Score: 21-14, 21-11

