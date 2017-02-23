Video: HS Prannoy, Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra training for the All England Championships

The Indian shuttlers are gearing up for the All England Championships.

With the hectic European swing set to commence shortly, Indian shuttlers are gearing up well at home. First up is the prestigious All England Championships at Birmingham – the first Superseries event of 2017 that is scheduled to be held from March 7-12 and it will be followed by the Swiss Open Grand Prix Gold from March 14-19.

The likes of singles star HS Prannoy and doubles exponents Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy have been posting videos of their training regimen to keep Indian badminton fans updated about their progress.

In a 36 second video posted on February 21 on his official Facebook page, the 21st ranked Prannoy is being seen shadow training with a lot of focus given on his movement and jump smashes. The 24-year-old started the 2017 season with a bang and remained unbeaten at the second edition of the Premier Badminton League.

But his results have been a bit inconsistent since then as he crashed out of the Syed Modi International in the pre-quarter-finals, losing to young Harsheel Dani but came back strongly at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships where he upset the fourth-ranked Son Wan Ho.

Two weeks of training would do the aggressive Prannoy a world of good as he embarks on the European circuit which will see him try to successfully defend his Swiss Open title.

Chopra and Reddy too provide glimpses of training

The country’s No. 1 mixed doubles pairing of Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Jerry Chopra, who have risen to a career-high ranking of 13 this week, too provided fans with glimpses of their preparations for the upcoming European events. Sikki shared a couple of videos on her Facebook account of the two involved in resistance training and trying to catch a tennis ball.

Pranaav and Sikki have been on a roll for the past few months. The right hand-left hand combination won the Brazil Open Grand Prix, the Russian Open Grand Prix and the Syed Modi International Grand Prix Gold in a span of just five months.

Here’s hoping they can carry on their confident form into the European swing as well.