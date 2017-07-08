Video: Carolina Marin talks about her growing friendship with PV Sindhu

Marin and Sindhu have met on the court 10 times.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are probably the biggest examples of the fact that it is indeed possible to be friends with your nemesis. The respect that they have shown for each other despite having played some of the biggest matches is simply unmatched in the world of tennis.

Taking a cue from the legends, another friendship is growing in badminton. India’s PV Sindhu and Spain’s Carolina Marin have competed against each other in many memorable matches with the Rio Olympic final standing out. Yet, they have formed a bond that is only growing deeper day by day.

On the occasion of Sindhu’s birthday on July 5th, the Olympic Channel had released a video on their social media pages that had the Olympic and two-time world champion Marin talking profusely about her camaraderie with the Indian.

“We are friends and have a very good relationship off the court,” the European champion said.

“But once on the court, we are rivals. The rivalry is always there. Our friendship is constantly growing. Whenever we see each other at tournaments, we greet each other and we are together,” the 24-year-old revealed.

The two have crossed swords with each other as many as 10 times with the southpaw leading their head-to-head 6-4. Even after that spectacular Olympic final that they played last August, they met each other thrice more with the 22-year-old Indian winning two of those.

And one of those wins came in the title showdown at the India Open Superseries this year.

Yet, playing for the same prize has not at all sullied the relationship that they have with each other, making their friendship so rare and precious.

It is indeed refreshing to see them busting the myth that women athletes cannot be friends with each other.

Sindhu and Marin are undoubtedly great ambassadors for their sport and inspirations for the next generation.