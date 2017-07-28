Video: Watch HS Prannoy win match point at the US Open and embrace Parupalli Kashyap

Prannoy won the match but did not forget to embrace his training partner in a wonderful show of respect and humility.

by Sudeshna Banerjee Video 28 Jul 2017, 20:36 IST

All-Indian finals in badminton have become commonplace. What was rare before is now happening frequently, thanks to the Indian men emerging from the shadows of Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.

The latest of these all-Indian men’s singles finals - the third such match this year - happened last Sunday at the US Open Grand Prix Gold at Anaheim, California. While the whole of India was sleeping, HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap, both of whom train at Pullela Gopichand’s academy in Hyderabad, staged a riveting final that went the distance. Prannoy emerged the champion with a 21-15, 20-22, 21-12 win.

USA Badminton shared a video of Prannoy’s match point win which the Kerala shuttler shared on his social page on Friday. And those Indian badminton fans who missed it live can now catch a glimpse of how Prannoy won the third Grand Prix Gold title of his career.

Kashyap, who has suffered a number of injuries of late, made a remarkable comeback in the second game after losing the opener. By absorbing the pace brilliantly and making his younger opponent move all over the court, the Commonwealth Games champion forced a decider.

However, it was Prannoy who brushed off the setback quickly and settled into a rhythm in the third game. With his crosscourt smashes looking as deadly as ever, Prannoy wrested control of the proceedings and headed for a win.

Despite that, the match point turned out to be a thrilling affair with both giving their all. The two engaged each other in a long rally, varying the pace of the shuttle in an attempt to throw the other off the track. By alternating between forehand smashes and backhand returns, the players put up a grand display of their agility and anticipation skills that kept the crowd on tenterhooks.

The rally finally ended with Prannoy’s smart lob landing on the baseline after Kashyap chose to let it go.

Prannoy, who has now rocketed up to World No. 17, threw his hands in the air to celebrate but did not forget to embrace his opponent and training partner in a wonderful show of respect and humility. Here’s hoping Indian badminton fans can see them vying for further crowns in the future.