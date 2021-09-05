"Well fought, Sir": Twitter congratulates Suhas Yathiraj on becoming the first IAS officer to win a silver medal at the Paralympics

Suhas Yathiraj began India's penultimate day at the Paralympics by winning a silver medal in the men's SL4 category. The Indian was defeated by Lucas Mazur of France in a thrilling gold medal match that lasted over an hour.
The French shuttler's resilience helped him prevail over his Indian counterpart in a hard-fought match. It looked like Suhas would be on his way to Paralympic glory after taking the first game. However, a brave-hearted performance from the French shuttler meant that the IAS officer had to settle for a silver. Here's more on what happened during the thrilling gold medal match.
Suhas bags silver medal at the Paralympics
The Indian shuttler started the match on a high. He looked confident and was determined to avenge an earlier loss to Mazur. He kept racking up points and eventually took the first game 21-15. With just another game separating the bureaucrat from a gold medal, Yathiraj set out for the second game with hopes of claming glory.
However, Lucas Mazur had other plans. He displayed amazing grit and slowly made his way back into the game. The World Number. 1 tied the match by taking the second game 21-17. With everything to play in the penultimate game, Yathiraj started with a massive lead.
However, the French shuttler came back from behind gallantly. The game was all tied at 12-12 with everything going down the wire. The two shuttlers kept exchanging points, but after Mazur took the lead, there was no looking back for him. He outclassed Yathiraj in the final few minutes and eventually took the game 21-17.
Twitter reacts to Suhas Yathiraj's silver medal
India had a glorious day at the Games yesterday as was expected. Suhas's medal that India's tally has now reached 18. Fans took to Twitter to congratulate the IAS officer on a stellar performance at the Paralympics.