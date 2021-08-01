What next for PV Sindhu? Upcoming tournaments for the Olympics 2021 bronze medal winner

India's eminent badminton star PV Sindhu clinched a bronze in Tokyo earlier today. It was her second consecutive medal at the Olympics. Sindhu beat China's World No. 9 He Bing Jiao 21-13 21-15 and added another feather to her illustrious career at the the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Sindhu totally outweighed her Chinese opponent and became only the second Indian athlete after ace wrestler Sushil Kumar to write two Olympic medals to her name.

Barring Sindhu and Sushil, Norman Pritchard was the only Indian to have won two Olympic medals in the 1900 Paris games. However, his medals and achievements attracted a lot of scrutiny and controversy. They were also under the British Raj in India when Pritchard won his medals.

The end of the 2021 Olympic saga for the badminton squad

Sindhu signed off in style with a bronze medal from Tokyo. The Indian fans witnessed an outstanding exhibition of her game during her bronze medal match. Although she could not compete for the gold, it was a terrific outing for Sindhu.

Here we take a look at Sindhu's next important outings after the 2021 Tokyo Games:

Retaining the BWF World Championships title: PV Sindu scripted history by winning the BWF World Championship for the first time ever in 2019. This time around Sindhu will look to retain her BWF title and remain the reigning champion for the longest time.

Sindhu is the first Indian shuttler to win the BWF World Championships gold medal. She is also the joint-most successful women's singles shuttler at the world meet, having won 5 medals in just 6 appearances.

After her win at the BWF Championship, she silenced all doubters who questioned her ability to step up during the finals and win gold. Sindhu vanquished Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in just 38 minutes to become the first Indian to win gold at the BWF World Championships.

HISTORY SCRIPTED! ✍🇮🇳



Champion Stuff from @Pvsindhu1 as she becomes first Indian to be crowned World Champion. Kudos Girl, takes sweet revenge against @nozomi_o11 defeating her 21-7,21-7 in the finals of #BWFWC2019.



Nation rejoices!👏🔥#IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/UzmgTsNBji — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 25, 2019

Sindhu will play in the BWF championship to retain her title and compensate for the heartbreak she went through for not attaining 2021 Olympic Gold.

2022 Commonwealth Games: PV Sindhu is India's most decorated shuttler, who has won many laurels for the country. She has won almost everything in badminton. However, there are a few titles that Sindhu is yet to win. One of them is the elusive gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. The closest Sindhu has gotten to winning gold was during the 2018 CWG. Unfortunately, she had to settle for silver after losing to her compatriot Saina Nehwal.

Targeting the Numero Uno spot: The current World No. 6, PV Sindhu has had a prolific career with ups and downs. She is arguably the best shuttler India has ever produced. Despite all her tall achievements, there's a box she's yet to tick. Attaining the World No. 1 ranking. The closest she's inched is World No. 2 and would definitely like to tick that box.

2022 Asian Games gold medal: It is strange, there have been several good badminton players India has produced. There have been a few world no 1's as well. But surprisingly no Indian shuttler has ever won a gold medal at the Asian games.With the form that she is in, PV Sindhu will look to grab one. Nevertheless, she has bagged a silver medal in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, and this time around she will look to go all the way.

2022 All England Championship: Sindhu will look to recreate the magic of Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand, when she steps onto the court at the All England Championship. Sindhu's top displays at the championships were in 2018 and 2021, when she managed to reach the semifinals.

Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu has had a phenomenal run at the Olympics so far. The only medal that she is yet to bag is the Olympic gold medal. For an athlete, no matter how many medals you win, attaining an Olympic gold glory is the biggest dream. Having missed on that twice, Sindhu will look to fulfill her dream when she visits Paris in 2024.

21-13, 21-15 and 53 minutes of play -



This is all #IND's PV Sindhu took to win the 🥉 against He Bing Jiao of #CHN in the women's badminton singles 🏸



Congratulations, champ! 🙌#Tokyo2020 | #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether @Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/TMGQjc4xj0 — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 1, 2021

Sindhu has never missed the chance to make the whole nation filled with pride. Going forward, her fans will only rejoice at her achievements and look forward to a plethora of them.

