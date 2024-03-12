When and where to watch All England Open Badminton Championships 2024?

The All England Open Badminton Championships 2024 is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, March 12, and will conclude on Sunday, March 17.

Fourteen Indian players will be in action across four events - men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, and women's doubles.

Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, and Priyanshu Rajawat will ply their trade in men's singles. Meanwhile, PV Sindhu and Aakarshi Kashyap are the two Indians who will represent the nation in the women's singles category.

Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be in action in men’s doubles. The women's doubles event will see the duos of Tanisha Crasto & Ashwini Ponnappa, Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand, and Rutaparna Panda & Swetaparna Panda.

When to watch All England Open Badminton Championships 2024 live in India?

The 2024 edition of the All England Open Badminton Championships can be watched live from Tuesday, March 12 to Sunday, March 17. The tournament will be held over six days.

Here is the schedule of the tournament:

First Round - March 12 & 13, 2024

Second Round - March 14, 2024

Quarterfinals - March 15, 2024

Semifinals - March 16, 2024

Finals - March 17, 2024

Where to watch All England Open Badminton Championships 2024 live in India?

The All England Open Badminton Championships 2024 matches will be live on the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel BWF TV. Fans in India can also catch the live action on JioCinema, Sports 18, and Sports 18 HD TV channels.

All England Open Badminton Championships 2024: India squad

Men's singles: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap

Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

Women's doubles: Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda