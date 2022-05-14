When and where to watch India vs Indonesia Thomas Cup 2022 Final 

It will be India vs Indonesia in the Thomas Cup 2022 final. After a grueling week, the Indian men's badminton team will meet the defending champions in their first-ever Thomas Cup final on Sunday, May 15.

The Indian team scripted history when they beat Denmark 3-2 in the semi-finals to coast into the summit clash for the first time.

The Indian team comprising Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Krishna Prasad and Vishuvardhan Goud scripted history to propel India into the final.

India started their quest for a Thomas Cup medal on a very strong note. In the group stage, the Indian team beat Germany 5-0, getting the better of Canada 5-0 before stuttering to a 2-3 loss to Chinese Taipei.

In the quarterfinals, it was senior-most player HS Prannoy who stepped up to the occasion when he helped India beat Malaysia 3-2 to put India in the semi-finals.

Against Denmark in the semifinals, it was Prannoy again who took centrestage as he battled an ankle injury and came from behind in the decider to help India coast into the final.

India will have to play out of their skin to beat Indonesia, one of the most consistent teams in the world of badminton. They have all the necessary armory in their kitty to overcome any stiff opposition they can face.

For the record, Indonesia have won the Thomas Cup a record 14 times, while this will be India's first final appearance.

Given the form the Indian badminton team is in, an Indian win wouldn't be termed as an upset anymore.

When and where to watch India vs Indonesia Thomas Cup Final

The India vs Indonesia Thomas Cup Final will be telecast live on Sports18 and Jio Sports 4 HD broadcast channels.

Fans can also stream the historic India vs Indonesia final on Voot and the BWF website.

The social media accounts of the Badminton Association of India and the BWF will also provide regular updates from the India vs Indonesia final.

