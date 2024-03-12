When and where to watch Orleans Masters 2024 badminton?

The Orleans Masters 2024 badminton event is scheduled to take place in Orleans, France, from March 12 to 17, with prize money of $210,000 up for grabs.

A total of 23 Indians will compete across five events - men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles.

When to watch Orleans Masters 2024 badminton live in India?

The 2024 edition of the Orleans Masters can be watched live from Tuesday, March 12 to Sunday, March 17. The tournament will be held over six days. Here is the schedule of the tournament:

Qualifiers - March 12, 2024

First Round - March 13, 2024

Second Round - March 14, 2024

Quarterfinals - March 15, 2024

Semifinals - March 16, 2024

Finals - March 17, 2024

Where to watch Orleans Masters 2024 badminton live in India?

The first two rounds and the quarter-final matches won't be telecasted on TV. However, the matches will be live on the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel BWF TV.

From the semi-final onwards, the matches will be live on JioCinema and Sports18 Network for fans in India.

Orleans Masters 2024 badminton: India squad

Men’s singles: S Subramanian, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran, Mithun Manjunath, Kiran George

Men’s singles Qualifiers: Sameer Verma, Meiraba Luwang Maisnam

Women’s singles: Imad Farooqui Samiya, Malvika Bansod

Women's singles Qualifiers: Tanya Hemanth, Anupama Upadhyaya

Men’s doubles: Krishna Prasad Garaga-Sai Pratheek K, MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila

Women’s doubles: Simran Singhi-Ritika Thaker, Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra

Mixed doubles: Sathish Kumar Karunakaran-Aadya Variyath, Ashith Surya-Amrutha Pramuthesh, B Sumeeth Reddy-N Sikki Reddy