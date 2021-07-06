Who is Satwiksairaj Rankireddy? 5 things you didn't know about India's badminton doubles star

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is one of four shuttlers to represent the Indian contingent in badminton at the Tokyo Olympics. Hailing from Andhra, the 20-year-old is one of the world's best smashers and has developed into a top player in the doubles category.

As he sets his eyes on an Olympic medal, here are a few things you probably didn't know about the ace shuttler.

Satwik Sairaj on #JeetengeOlympics



CWG Gold Medallist @satwiksairaj is proud to represent India and confident that the entire Indian contingent will perform its best. Listen to his encouraging message to fellow athletes. #Tokyo2020.@sonysportsindia @KirenRijiju #badiminton pic.twitter.com/POxChOsj4s — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) June 2, 2021

#1 Satwiksairaj comes from a family with a huge sporting background

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy comes from a sporting family. His father was a state-level badminton player and so was his brother. Satwik's interest in the game developed further and at the age of 14, he joined the iconic Pullela Gopichand Academy to sharpen his skills.

#2 Where is Satwiksairaj Rankireddy currently ranked?

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is currently ranked 10th with his partner Chirag Shetty in the world rankings. He also competes in the mixed doubles category along with women's badminton star Ashwini Ponnappa.

The duo are ranked 22nd and missed out on an Olympic berth due to the pandemic, which led to the tournaments leading up to the Olympics getting cancelled, which in turn forced them out of the games, due to rankings.

#3 Who is currently coaching Satwiksairaj?

Satwiksairaj and his doubles partner Chirag Shetty are currently coached by Mathias Boe. The former Doubles world number 1 took up the reigns from former coach Tan Kim Her and has since worked with the formidable duo to help them get better.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Satwiksairaj said, "Mathias Boe played with all the top combinations in the world until last year, when he announced his retirement in 2020. He has seen all the men's doubles pairs quite closely. He knows the strengths and weaknesses of all the players. This factor is very crucial for us."

#4 Satwiksairaj is an Arjuna award recipient

Satwiksairaj was rewarded with the Arjuna Award in 2020 for his contribution to the sport of badminton. He was just recently given Rs 5 Lakhs by the Andhra Pradesh government for his Olympic preparations. In his Mann ki baat speech, PM Narendra Modi congratulated him on the Olympic qualification and appreciated him on his spirit of fighting Covid-19.

Heartfelt gratitude for the support & appreciation by CM Shri @ysjagan Mohan Reddy garu for the felicitation and grant of Rs. 5 Lakhs towards Olympics preparation.

A big thank you to all at @SaapVcmd for their continued encouragement. Will give our best to raise our Flag 🇮🇳 high. https://t.co/PChy1VQIh4 — Satwik SaiRaj Rankireddy (@satwiksairaj) June 30, 2021

#5 How many titles have Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty won together?

The formidable duo are one of India's top doubles teams and had once reached 7th in world rankings. The duo was successful in winning the 2019 Thailand Open, which was the first time that a men's doubles team had won a Super 500 title. They have also managed to win the Syed Modi International Cup, French Open and Hyderabad Open in recent years.

History created!

UNSTOPPABLE @satwiksairaj @Shettychirag04 🇮🇳

They have etched their names in history!They win the biggest title of their career, beating the reigning world champions Li & Liu! 👏

What a performance! What efforts!

P.C: @BadmintonTalk#ThailandOpen #IndiaOnTheRise pic.twitter.com/grQ4bBlksG — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 4, 2019

Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty complement each other really well. Both of their heights come in handy, as it helps them cover the court quite easily. The duo have been playing together for a long time now, and know each other's game really well, which will help them get to the podium in Tokyo.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee