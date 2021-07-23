Who is Satwiksairaj Rankireddy? Age, Records, Biography, Medals, Earnings, Olympics performance

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is one of the most talented shuttlers, who will represent India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He will take part in the Men's Doubles event of Badminton.

He will pair up with his longtime partner Chirag Shetty at the games. Satwiksairaj, who has had an eventful time in the last couple of years, will desperately want to win a medal for his country in Tokyo.

Biography

Coming from a family where badminton runs in everyone's blood, it was natural that Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will also fall in love with the same sport. His father was a state level brother while Satwik's brother also has a keen interest in badminton.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, he was enrolled at Pullella Gopichand's Academy in Hyderabad, which has given birth to many renowned badminton players in the country, including Saina Nehwal.

Watching a lot of volleyball matches with his father during his adolescent age, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy developed a love for the jump smash. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, after seeing his brother play the jump smash, developed the shot and is currently one of the best smashers in the country.

How old is Satwiksairaj Rankireddy?

Born on August 13, 2020 in a town called Amalapuram in the state of Andhra Pradesh, Satwiksairaj is currently 20 years old.

Having already tasted success at the international stage, he will be keen to win an Olympic medal when the Tokyo Olympics 2020 starts on July 25.

What are Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's achievement?

Satwiksairaj grabbed the limelight for the first time as a junior player when he won the Tata Open India Challenge along with Chirag Shetty.

He has also won 8 BWF titles with his partner Chirag. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won two medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast. The Indian shuttler won a gold medal in the mixed team event, and the silver medal in the Men's Doubles event. He paired with Ashwini Ponappa in the mixed event category while Satwik teamed up with Chirag in the men's doubles category.

In 2019, Satwik won the Thailand Open in the men's doubles event with Chirag Shetty. The pair became the first-ever Indian doubles team to win a BWF Tour 500.

So far this year, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy has a win-lose record of 8-4. In the Thailand Open Super 1,000, held earlier this year, he and his partner reached the penultimate round.

He has also been conferred with the Arjuna award in 2020.

Performance in Olympics

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will make his first appearance in the Olympics. He has been training with the former world number one in men’s doubles. Mathias Dias, for the big challenge.

The pair have tasted decent success at the world stage and have a fair chance of winning a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

