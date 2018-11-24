Why Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are the Biggest Star Couple in Indian Sports

Souvik Sengupta FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 75 // 24 Nov 2018, 09:19 IST

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap

Two of the biggest stars of Indian badminton, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, are getting married on 16th of December 2018. Saina Nehwal and P Kashyap have been India's best women's and men's singles players respectively for a long period, before PV Sindhu and K Srikant hit the scene.

After their marriage, Saina and Kashyap will surely be one of the biggest star couples in Indian Sports, because of whatever they have achieved in their career as sportsmen.

Saina Nehwal's Achievements:

Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal has been the poster girl for Indian Badminton. Her great achievements have made badminton, one of the most popular games in the country. She was the first Indian Badminton Player to win a medal (Bronze) in the Olympic Games, in 2012. She also won multiple medals for the country in tournaments like the World Championships, Uber Cup, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

Saina became the number one Women's Singles Player in the world. She has been in the top ten for most of her illustrious career. She is undoubtedly one of greatest badminton players of her generation and the biggest icon for Indian Badminton.

Parupalli Kashyap's Achievements

Parupalli Kashyap

Parupalli Kashyap has always been under the shadow of Saina Nehwal. Both Kashyap and Saina's careers peaked at the same time, i.e between 2008-2015. They were both products of P Gopichand's academy in Hyderabad.

Although P Kashyap couldn't achieve as much as Saina did in her career, his achievements were also quite noteworthy.

He won a Commonwealth Games gold medal in 2010 and reached the quarterfinals of the London Olympics in 2012. He also rose as high as number six in Men's Singles World rankings, which is a commendable achievement. In his long and illustrious career, P Kashyap has mostly been, among the top 50 shuttlers of the world. However, because of injury issues, P Kashyap's ranking has fallen off late. At present, he is trying to make a comeback and regain his position, as the top Indian shuttler.

Both Saina Nehwal and P Kashyap's achievements as badminton players and their contribution in making India, a badminton powerhouse, is what makes them such important sporting figures.

So the news of these two sporting icons getting married, is a big news indeed, for all badminton fans across India