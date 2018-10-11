Youth Olympics 2018: India Schedule Today; Match List for October 11

Sarah Waris FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 192 // 11 Oct 2018, 13:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lakshya Sen will be in action today

India won their third gold medal at the third Youth Olympics that are being held at Buenos Aires when Saurabh Chaudhary, competing in the 10 meter air pistol event, shot a score of 244.2 to walk away with India's second gold medal in shooting in the event. Mehuli Ghosh too made it a day to remember as she clinched silver in the Girl's 10 meter Air Rifle event, shooting 248 points to end second.

Day 5 of the multi-national tournament will see the athletics events get underway. India is fielding 7 athletes in the track and road and the field events and the nation would be expecting at least one medal from the contingent.

Lakshya Sen, who has sealed at least a bronze in Badminton, will be playing his semi-final match today and he would be eager to change the colour of his medal when he would be up against Japan's Kodai Naraoka.

Here is the full schedule for India on Day 5.

Athletics

Women's 3000 meter Stage 1 - Seema at 11:30pm IST

Men's 5000 meter Race Walk Stage 1 - Suraj Panwar at 11pm IST

Badminton

Men's Singles Semi-final - Lakshya Sen vs Kodai Naraoka at 11pm IST

Hockey

Men Preliminary Round Pool B - India vs Canada at 9:45pm IST

Women Preliminary Round Pool A - India vs South Africa at 10:30om IST

Shooting

10 meter Air Pistol Mixed International Team Qualification - Saurabh Chaudhary and Babur Nubaira; Manu Bhaker and Bezhan Fayzullaev at 10:15pm IST

Swimming

Men's 800 meter Freestyle - Advait Page at 6:30pm IST

Here is all you need to know about how to follow the Games

Date: October 9, 2018

Venue: Buenos Aires

Live Stream: The Olympic Channel on YouTube

Live updates: On Sportskeeda

For the full schedule of the 3rd Youth Olympic Games, click here.