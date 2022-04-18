Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions April 18, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Boston Red Sox are hosting the Minnesota Twins for the final game of their four-game series. Minnesota took the first game and lost the next two. Minnesota will look to even the series today.

Taking the mound for the Sox is 16-year veteran lefty Rich Hill. Hill was touched up in his first start, allowing three runs in fewer than five innings pitched.

The Twins will run out righty Dylan Bundy. Bundy had a terrific first outing, with one hit, zero runs in five innings pitched.

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Monday, April 18, 11:10 AM EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

The Twins will be looking for a win to split the series and start their climb out of last place. However, the storyline of the game is Hill's father passing on Friday at the age of 97. Hill has played for twelve different teams in his 16-year career. It's serendipitous that Hill just so happens to be playing for his hometown team at the time of his father's passing.

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox Betting Odds

Moneyline Runline Over/Under Minnesota Twins +120 +1.5 (-172) Over 9 (-110) Boston Red Sox -142 -1.5 (+142) Under 9 (-110)

Given the unfortunate situation with Hill, the Red Sox are a team of destiny with Hill on the mound. If a man has the confidence to take the mound while in mourning, he cannot lose.

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox Best Picks

Rich Hill, Rich Hill, Rich Hill. Any prop bettors can find on Hill is a fantastic bet today. Smart bets are made based on statistics and facts, but some things are bigger than sports. In unfortunate situations such as this, players find supernatural abilities. Dee Gordan is the perfect example of this; Gordon hit a ball further than he had in his entire career after the loss of his friend and teammate, José Fernández.

With Bundy and Hill on the mound, runs will be hard to come by, and there certainly won't be any in the first inning.

No Runs in the First Inning (-114)

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox Predictions

Two studs are on the mound in this game, in what could be the game of the year. Few runs will be scored in this pitcher's duel. If you can find a book that offers a no-hitter prop, you might want to throw a buck or two on it.

Boston Moneyline (-142) & Under 9 Runs (-110)

Thoughts and prayers to Rich Hill and his family.

Edited by Jason Birkelbach