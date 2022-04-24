MLB Best Bets | Moneyline, Total, and NRFI Odds | Sunday, April 24th

MLB Best Bets for Sunday, April 24: Can the White Sox get back on track?

Today's MLB slate provides a lot of opportunities to profit. With many series coming down to the final game today, there are a few games in particular that are intriguing. While much of the focus in the sports world is on today's NBA Playoff games, there are some very exciting matchups in the MLB as well. Below, you will find three of the best bets for today in the MLB.

Bet #1: Chicago White Sox Team Total over 3.5 (-145)

The total here is a little juiced, meaning that the odds aren't particularly great. However, this Chicago team enters this game on a five-game losing streak and hasn't shown much ability to produce runs. It's smart to take a juiced line for a struggling team, rather than wait for the line to jump up to even odds. Today, they have a huge bounce-back spot with a very good matchup against the Minnesota Twins and pitcher Chris Archer. Archer has pitched pretty well to start his campaign, holding a 2.16 ERA through eight innings of work. The Chicago White Sox offense finds themselves in the bottom half of the MLB in many offensive categories, including batting average and on-base percentage. These struggles are very surprising, taking into account both the talent this roster has and the success this lineup had a year ago.

"Going, going, Vaughn!" - @ Chicago White Sox

Although it is somewhat concerning, a five-game losing streak during an 162-game MLB season is not the end of the world. The White Sox are due for an offensive explosion, and this is a great matchup to get that done. Chicago White Sox over 3.5 runs; let's ride!

Bet #2 St. Louis Cardinals ML (-140)

The St. Louis Cardinals look to complete a three-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds this afternoon in Ohio. Winners of four out of their last five games, the Cardinals are playing some very good team baseball. The Reds, on the other hand, hold an MLB worst 2-13 record in the midst of their rebuild. Veteran Adam Wainwright will get the start for the Red Birds and he has had a very solid start to his season. Through 18 innings, Wainwright holds a sub-3 ERA with a 1.38 WHIP. Left-hander Nick Lodolo takes the mound for the Reds, where he has had a tough time beginning the year. Lodolo has given up at least three runs in each of two starts, and has recorded a loss in each of them. The St. Louis Cardinals lineup is designed to matchup well against left-handed pitching. Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson, and Albert Pujols will all lead the way for the Cardinals today as they all love facing left-handers.

"#THATSAWINNER" - @ St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals should have no problem taking care of an inferior Reds team today.

Bet #3: Mets/Diamondbacks NRFI (No Run First Inning) (-130)

The New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet today in a rubbermatch for the series win. Both of these team's Opening Day starters will take the mound today in Tylor Megil and Madison Bumgarner. Megil began his season without giving up a run in his first two starts. Then, in his third start, he was roughed up by the Giants for four earned runs. D-backs starter Madison Bumgarner has been one of the most consistent pitchers in the MLB for a very long time. Bumgarner has pitched extremely well thus far, holding a 1.38 in both ERA and WHIP. These offenses haven't been scoring consistently in the first-inning either, with both of them ranking in the bottom 10 in first-inning runs. We aren't asking for a lot, just six quick outs with no runs on the scoreboard after one inning.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt